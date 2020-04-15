Capitol windows broken; man held

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he smashed windows at the state Capitol, officials said.

Two windows in a first-floor committee room were broken with a tire iron about 2:20 p.m., according to Chris Powell, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office.

The man was identified as Bogar Eduardo Lucas-Franco, a 28-year-old from North Little Rock. He was arrested on a criminal mischief charge and was taken to the Pulaski County jail by Capitol Police, according to jail records.

Powell said he did not know if police suspect that the incident is political in nature. The Legislature is in session, though no meetings were scheduled for Tuesday.

An arrest report provided by the sheriff's office lists Lucas-Franco as a Mexican national.

"He was frustrated about something and taking it out on the building," Powell said.

Metro on 04/15/2020