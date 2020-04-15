The Nation in Brief

A masked cyclist rides Tuesday past the Rocky statue, out tted with a mock surgical face mask, at the Philadelphia Art Museum in Philadelphia. The lm Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone, was set in Philadelphia. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Court denies Epstein accuser's lawsuit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied an effort by one of deceased wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged underage sexual abuse victims to revive a lawsuit claiming that Florida federal prosecutors failed to consult victims when reaching a secret plea deal with Epstein over a decade ago.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded in a 2-1 opinion that Courtney Wild's appeal of a Florida judge's ruling had to be rejected because no federal charges were filed in Florida against Epstein at the time.

The lawsuit, filed in 2008, revolves around a secret plea negotiation with Epstein that spared him serious federal charges and permitted him to plead guilty to lesser state prostitution-related charges in Palm Beach County, Fla. He was later charged federally in New York and died of an apparent suicide in jail on August 10, 2019 at age 66.

The Associated Press does not name sexual abuse victims without their permission. Wild has given numerous interviews and discussed her experiences with Epstein publicly.

In an emailed statement, Wild expressed dismay at the decision.

One of her lawyers, Paul Cassell, said in the email they will ask the full 11th Circuit to rehear the case.

Greyhound sued for agents' boarding

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The state of Washington sued Greyhound Lines Inc. for letting U.S. immigration agents board buses in Spokane, Wash., in search of people who are in the U.S. illegally.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. It seeks to stop the company from allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct immigration sweeps.

ACLU chapters in 10 states -- California, Washington, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Michigan, Florida, Maine, Texas and Arizona -- wrote to Greyhound in 2018 to express their concern with passengers being pulled off buses and arrested, including some who were singled out and questioned based on having dark skin or foreign accents.

The lawsuit in Washington state contends Greyhound's practices violate the state Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination.

The lawsuit seeks a court order prohibiting the checks and penalties to hold the company accountable for its past conduct.

Greyhound officials did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Justice Department sides with church

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department weighed in on the side of a Mississippi Christian church where local officials had tried to stop Holy Week services broadcast to congregants sitting in their cars in the parking lot.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaders at Temple Baptist Church in Greenville began holding drive-in services for their congregation on a short-wave radio frequency from inside an empty church save for the preacher.

However, Greenville city leaders argue the services violate stay-at-home orders and could have put people's lives in jeopardy. Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion, especially after eight police officers were sent last week to ticket the faithful, $500 apiece, for attending services.

Even after the mayor said Monday they would not have to pay the fines, the church is pursuing a lawsuit saying their First Amendment religious freedoms were violated.

The Justice Department sided with the church, saying in its filing that the city appeared to be targeting religious conduct by singling churches out as the only essential service that may not operate despite following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state recommendations regarding social distancing.

Last slave ship now owned by Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago has a new owner: The state of Alabama.

A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in a one-page order released Monday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose means the state will have final say over remnants of the ship, which was found on a muddy river bottom north of Mobile and publicly identified last year.

The Clotilda, a two-masted Gulf schooner, sailed to West Africa on an illegal trip financed by a wealthy white businessman as a nation divided over slavery was building toward Civil War. It delivered about 110 kidnapped Africans to Mobile before it was burned in a bayou in 1860 to hide evidence of the crime.

