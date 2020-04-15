Marriage Licenses

Bradley Martin, 28, and Brooke Shewsbury, 23, both of Sherwood.

Mack Bates, 32, and Dione Jackson, 35, both of Pine Bluff.

Kimberlyne Sanchez-Martinez, 26, and William Hofrichter, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Oscar Collazo, 22, of Jacksonville and Keeli Wallace, 22, of San Antonio, Texas.

Nicholas Love, 28, of Benton and Erin Decker, 27, of North Little Rock.

David Williams, 35, and Kelsey Clark, 29, both of Hermitage, Tenn.

Delvis Williams, 38, of North Little Rock and Rafael Espinal, 33, of Little Rock.

Daniel Robinson, 45, and Sheree Harden, 43, both of Bryant.

Monique Scaife, 27, and Shaquana King, 28, both of Sherwood.

Shannon McCall, 38, and Michael Johnson, 36, both of Jacksonville.

John Landis, 33, and Robin Sherrill, 30, both of Little Rock.

Sarah Sumpter, 26, and Dominic Rose, 27, both of Little Rock.

Alexander Williams, 27, and Rebecca Like, 28, both of Mayflower.

Cortez Warrior, 28, and Jessica Munson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-1234. Michael Johnson v. Seronna Johnson.

20-1238. Melanie D. Hoover v. Dennis W. Hoover

