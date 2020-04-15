Sections
Democrat-Gazette app alerts restored

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:44 p.m.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is committed to keeping you informed about important stories, including by sending push alert messages about significant events and updates as they happen.

Earlier this week, a technical error in our mobile and iPad app resulted in a series of alerts from another publication inadvertently going out to our readers. These were not stories that originated from the Democrat-Gazette staff or affiliated wire services, and we regret that this error caused them to be delivered.

As soon as the problem occurred, we took steps to temporarily disable push alerts, investigate the cause and ensure that it won’t happen again. Our app is functioning normally now, and we will send push alerts only for relevant and important Arkansas, national and world news.

We apologize for this inconvenience, and we thank you for trusting us to help keep you informed.

