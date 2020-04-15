Sections
Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:19 p.m.
Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38.

GULF BREEZE, Fla. — Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor's property.

Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them, news outlets reported. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's report said they used a ladder to pull it down.

Both Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are gynecologists working in different Pensacola hospitals, WKRG-TV reported. They were charged with several crimes, including trespassing and larceny, and released from the county jail.

Fraiche said in a text message on Wednesday that he was preparing a statement for the media, but didn't have an immediate comment.

The district's Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed "despicable parenting." He included a version of a surveillance video with captions added that said their older child asked them to stop. "Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child," Gaetz added.

