District's signs point to Wi-Fi

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School District installed new Park & Learn signs Tuesday at its school campuses that indicate the best places for students to access Wi-Fi.
District students can access Wi-Fi on their Chromebook devices, as they will connect automatically at the location, according to a news release. Students also do not have to go to the schools they attend to access the Wi-Fi.
While schools in the district remain closed to on-site instruction, online remote learning continues. The Park & Learn initiative allows students to remain socially distant while completing their alternative-methods-of-instruction schoolwork. The district says it is encouraging students to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing while accessing Wi-Fi at the sites.
Wi-Fi is available at the following places:
Elementary Schools
• Ballman: 2601 S. Q St.
• Barling: 1400 D St.
• Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road.
• Bonneville: 2500 S. Waldron Road.
• Carnall: 2524 S. Tulsa St.
• Cavanaugh: 1025 School St.
• Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive.
• Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane.
• Fairview: 2400 S. Dallas St.
• Howard: 1301 N. Eighth St.
• Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road.
• Orr: 3609 Phoenix Ave.
• Pike: 4111 Park Ave.
• Spradling: 4949 Spradling Ave.
• Sunnymede: 4201 N. O St.
• Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway.
• Tilles: 815 N. 16th St.
• Trusty: 3300 Harris Ave.
• Woods: 3201 Massard Road.
Junior Highs
• Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road.
• Darby: 616 N. 14th St.
• Kimmons: 2201 N. 50th St.
• Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road.
High Schools
• Northside: 2301 N. B St.
• Southside: 4100 Gary St.
Additional sites
• Belle Point: 1501 Dodson Ave.
• Parker Center: 811 N. T St.
• Rogers Center: 2901 Kinkead Ave.
• Service Center: 3205 Jenny Lind Road.
