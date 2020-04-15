District's signs point to Wi-Fi

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School District installed new Park & Learn signs Tuesday at its school campuses that indicate the best places for students to access Wi-Fi.

District students can access Wi-Fi on their Chromebook devices, as they will connect automatically at the location, according to a news release. Students also do not have to go to the schools they attend to access the Wi-Fi.

While schools in the district remain closed to on-site instruction, online remote learning continues. The Park & Learn initiative allows students to remain socially distant while completing their alternative-methods-of-instruction schoolwork. The district says it is encouraging students to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing while accessing Wi-Fi at the sites.

Wi-Fi is available at the following places:

Elementary Schools

• Ballman: 2601 S. Q St.

• Barling: 1400 D St.

• Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road.

• Bonneville: 2500 S. Waldron Road.

• Carnall: 2524 S. Tulsa St.

• Cavanaugh: 1025 School St.

• Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive.

• Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane.

• Fairview: 2400 S. Dallas St.

• Howard: 1301 N. Eighth St.

• Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road.

• Orr: 3609 Phoenix Ave.

• Pike: 4111 Park Ave.

• Spradling: 4949 Spradling Ave.

• Sunnymede: 4201 N. O St.

• Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway.

• Tilles: 815 N. 16th St.

• Trusty: 3300 Harris Ave.

• Woods: 3201 Massard Road.

Junior Highs

• Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road.

• Darby: 616 N. 14th St.

• Kimmons: 2201 N. 50th St.

• Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road.

High Schools

• Northside: 2301 N. B St.

• Southside: 4100 Gary St.

Additional sites

• Belle Point: 1501 Dodson Ave.

• Parker Center: 811 N. T St.

• Rogers Center: 2901 Kinkead Ave.

• Service Center: 3205 Jenny Lind Road.

