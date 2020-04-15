Ex-Pulaski County sheriff dies at 69; Johnson recalled as 'super guy'

Former Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Johnson died Sunday night at the age of 69.

Johnson served as sheriff from 1995 to 2006. Before that, he was with the North Little Rock police force for 20 years, rising to the rank of captain.

Colleagues of the former sheriff said he was instrumental in professionalizing and improving the work the sheriff's office does for the community. Doc Holladay, who succeeded Johnson as sheriff, serving from 2006 to 2018, said his legacy will continue to affect the community.

"He was just a super guy, not only a great public servant," Holladay said. "He did a great job as sheriff and brought professionalism to the agency that it needed to be brought to."

The two knew each other from working at police departments across the Arkansas River. Holladay, who worked with the Little Rock department while Johnson worked in North Little Rock, said they really became close after he succeeded Johnson as sheriff.

"He was directly responsible in some ways for the opportunity that I had to run for sheriff, and I always appreciated him for offering up that opportunity," Holladay said. "So, we were friends for many years and towards the last few years and after I became sheriff, we were closer. We got closer because of our common jobs at the time."

To Holladay, Johnson was a man of character who was an active member of his church and in his children's lives.

Johnson invested in his community very well and was very active with young people, according to Holladay.

Johnson also played a major role in the development of young deputies on his force, like current Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden, who started working as a deputy in 1998.

"I remember when I first started there, from getting hired to doing orientation to working on the midnight shift," Minden said. "And I was in there storing evidence, and he comes walking by. And here I'm a guy that's been here for two or three weeks, and he goes, 'Hey, Carl. How are you? How's your day going?'"

Minden called Johnson a "great man" and a "great leader."

The Pulaski County sheriff's office tweeted condolences to the family of Johnson on Sunday. Sheriff Eric Higgins said Johnson left a large legacy for the office.

"I think him coming in and his focus on community -- that's what we have to continue to do," Higgins said. "As a law enforcement agency, as a sheriff's department, the only way we can be effective is if we work closely with the community to address the community's needs."

Johnson will have a private graveside service on Thursday at Rest Hills Cemetery, and there will be no visitation because of the pandemic.

Metro on 04/15/2020