Fayetteville City Council to consider allowing quarantine housing for first responders on UA campus

A draft agreement provides quarantine housing on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus for city firefighters and police exposed to covid-19.

The memorandum of understanding will be considered Tuesday by the Fayetteville City Council and, if approved, would extend through June. The city and university would review the agreement for a possible extension by June 17.

The city's first responders "collectively anticipate that they may require Emergency Housing some number of their employees (approximately 5 to 24 [Fayetteville Fire Department] employees and approximately 6 to 30 [Fayetteville police] employees), on a rolling basis, over the course of the COVID-19 health crisis," the draft agreement states.

In Washington County, home to Fayetteville, 44 covid-19 cases had been identified as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

Daily housing costs to the city's fire and police departments would be about $50 per person, plus $25.50 per day for meals, according to the draft agreement. Visitors and guests would not be allowed.

UA closed its residence halls to most students on April 3. Fewer than 200 students remain on campus, a spokesman has said.