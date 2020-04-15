The World in Brief

An ambulance sits in a deserted street Tuesday in London’s Tr- afalgar Square with the National Gallery of art in background. (AP/Alberto Pezzali)

Fire near Chernobyl out, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian emergency officials said Tuesday that they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but acknowledged that grass was still smoldering in some areas.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling several forest fires around Chernobyl for the past 10 days. They contained the initial blazes, but new fires raged closer to the decommissioned plant.

Emergencies Service chief Mykola Chechetkin reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that rains helped firefighters put out the flames, but acknowledged that it would take a few more days to extinguish smoldering grass.

Chechetkin said emergency workers have prevented the fire from engulfing radioactive waste depots and other facilities in Chernobyl.

The 1,000-square-mile Chernobyl Exclusion Zone was established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

Ukraine's emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 60 miles south of the plant, were within norms after the forest fires.

Gunmen waylay ship off Iran's coast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Armed men boarded a Hong Kong-flagged tanker ship Tuesday off the coast of Iran near the crucial Strait of Hormuz, holding the ship for a short time before releasing it amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., authorities said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the seizure, though suspicion fell on Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iranian officials and state media did not immediately acknowledge the incident and the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes after a private maritime intelligence firm warned of suspicious incidents in recent days near the strait, through which a fifth of all oil is traded. Oil tankers previously have been a target during the tensions.

The incident happened near Iran's Ras al-Kuh coast. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said in an alert that the vessel "had been boarded by armed men while at anchor."

"All vessels in the vicinity are to stay vigilant and to report any incidents," the warning said, urging ships to "exercise caution."

The U.K. organization later said, without elaborating, that the ship had been released and was underway under its captain's control.

'20 Cannes Film Festival now in limbo

PARIS -- The Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday abandoned plans for a postponed 2020 edition in June or July but declined to give up entirely, saying it will explore other options.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday extended France's national lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, banning all public events until mid-July. That essentially dashed the hopes of Cannes organizers who last month said they would aim to move the annual May event a month or two.

"It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form," the festival organizers said in a statement.

The film industry is increasingly expecting that Cannes, the world's largest film festival and movie market, will be canceled. But the festival organizers on Tuesday announced that they are still examining other possibilities that might allow Cannes to carry on in some fashion.

"Since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad," said the festival organizers. "They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another."

Women protest Polish anti-abortion bid

WARSAW, Poland -- Scores of women driving cars or riding bicycles in Warsaw protested Tuesday against a new effort by the conservative government to tighten already restrictive anti-abortion laws.

They oppose draft laws due to be debated in the lower house of parliament this week that would ban abortion of sick or deformed fetuses and penalize sex education in schools.

Similar proposed legislation was shelved a few years ago after mass protests. Critics say the government is now trying to revive these draft laws at a time when restrictions on public gatherings would render potential demonstrations illegal.

The protesters had banners and flags calling for women's right to choose and for sex education in schools. Their protest held up traffic in downtown Warsaw.

