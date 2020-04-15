Food bank in NW sets up first pop-up pantry

Paula Miller (left) and Marty Adcock, both volunteers with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, help distribute food Tuesday during a Northwest Arkansas Food Bank pop-up food pantry at the Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas Area Command in Fayetteville. The food bank distributed fresh produce, frozen protein items and shelf stable boxes. The food bank is planning on pop-up pantries in Huntsville and northeast Benton County.Visit nwaonline.com/200415Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A little foresight, creative thinking and goodwill from the community has put the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank in good standing, organization members say.

The food bank set up its first pop-up pantry at the Salvation Army on Tuesday. About 60 of the 163 pantries that distribute food across the region have closed their doors because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Casey Cowan, the food bank's director of client services.

The food bank plans to have more pop-up pantries this month in northeast Benton County and Huntsville, Cowan said. The idea is to fill in the gaps from closed pantries, she said.

Two of the food bank's distributors in southeast Fayetteville have closed. The pop-up pantry served about 200 households in that part of town, Cowan said. Many were getting food from a pantry for the first time, she said.

"It's not just a person experiencing homelessness, it's not just somebody living on $700 of disability a month," Cowan said. "It's people who had a job a month ago and now they don't, and they're still waiting on unemployment."

The food bank, like so many others in the country, is serving more people than ever. The organization is part of Feeding America, which established a covid-19 relief fund in mid-March. The fund made it possible for Feeding America to distribute $112 million and 94 million pounds to food banks so far nationally, according to April 8 news release.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank ordered 30% more food last month than it did in March 2019. The move gave the organization a bit of a head start in responding to the pandemic, said Kent Eikenberry, president and chief executive officer.

National news reports show cars lined up waiting to get food in cities all over the country. Food ran out in just under an hour April 5 after distributing food to about 1,200 cars in a parking lot in San Diego.

"We're not in anywhere near that kind of shape," Eikenberry said.

The food bank spent about $1.5 million on food last year. It's likely to blow past that amount this year, Eikenberry said. Grants and monetary donations, fortunately, are steadily coming in, he said.

Retail vendors haven't been able to distribute to food banks like they used to because they have to keep up with their own demand, Cowan said. Food the bank otherwise would have received as a donation has to be bought, she said.

The amount pantries pay the food bank for food has been cut in half, Cowan said. Usually pantries pay 18 cents per pound so the food bank can keep the operation going. Now it's 9 cents per pound, she said.

The food bank also halted its volunteer opportunities and no longer accepts food donations from residents as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Paula Miller is one of two "super volunteers" who are keeping the operation going with about 30 paid employees.

Miller said she usually is a little more carefree when helping distribute food from the organization's mobile pantries. There are more of those now, too, from just more than a handful to about a dozen, she said.

The mobile pantries have a fixed time and location schedule that can be found on the food bank's website, whereas the pop-up pantries will show up when and where needed. Miller said while working the pop-up pantry at Salvation Army, she could see people who weren't used to seeking help waiting in line.

Miller likes the interaction, she said, and the sense of knowing she's helping someone. Wearing a face mask and social distancing hinders that interaction a little bit, Miller said.

"Hopefully they can see our eyes, and through our words hear us speak, and try to be joyful in this time," she said.

