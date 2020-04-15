Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Food bank to give out donated chicken

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 3:05 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The River Valley Regional Food Bank is organizing a food distribution for families in need today utilizing a donation of nearly 160,000 pounds of chicken from the Fort Smith-based OK Foods.

The giveaway will take place in Kay Rodgers Park at 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith from 7 a.m. until the food is all distributed, according to an OK Foods event advisory. Each vehicle will be provided with a 40-pound box of frozen chicken products.

Traffic, the advisory states, will be directed in a "one-way-in-one-way-out method." Residents will enter the park through the Midland Boulevard entrance and exit onto North 50th Street.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department will direct drivers to the appropriate place, the advisory states. Multiple lines will be created to improve traffic flow, with drivers and passengers being asked to remain inside their vehicles with windows up.

"As the driver moves the vehicle into the receiving area, they will be asked to open their trunks, preferably without leaving their vehicle," the advisory states. "Volunteers will then place the donated product in the trunks of a vehicle. Volunteers will never hand the product directly to anyone for any reason. Adequate trunk space must be available for the product to be placed in the trunk. All individuals who attend will have the responsibility to guarantee this."

A driver failing to abide by this process may leave empty-handed, the advisory states.

State Desk on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Food bank to give out donated chicken

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT