Food bank to give out donated chicken

FORT SMITH -- The River Valley Regional Food Bank is organizing a food distribution for families in need today utilizing a donation of nearly 160,000 pounds of chicken from the Fort Smith-based OK Foods.

The giveaway will take place in Kay Rodgers Park at 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith from 7 a.m. until the food is all distributed, according to an OK Foods event advisory. Each vehicle will be provided with a 40-pound box of frozen chicken products.

Traffic, the advisory states, will be directed in a "one-way-in-one-way-out method." Residents will enter the park through the Midland Boulevard entrance and exit onto North 50th Street.

Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department will direct drivers to the appropriate place, the advisory states. Multiple lines will be created to improve traffic flow, with drivers and passengers being asked to remain inside their vehicles with windows up.

"As the driver moves the vehicle into the receiving area, they will be asked to open their trunks, preferably without leaving their vehicle," the advisory states. "Volunteers will then place the donated product in the trunks of a vehicle. Volunteers will never hand the product directly to anyone for any reason. Adequate trunk space must be available for the product to be placed in the trunk. All individuals who attend will have the responsibility to guarantee this."

A driver failing to abide by this process may leave empty-handed, the advisory states.

State Desk on 04/15/2020