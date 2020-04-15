Grad transfer Jalen Tate signs with Hogs

Northern Kentucky guard Jalen Tate (left) will transfer to Arkansas and be eligible for the 2020-2021 season as a graduate transfer. Tate averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Norse, which won the Horizon League Tournament championship the past two seasons. (AP/Michael Conroy)

Arkansas grad transfer commitment Jalen Tate has made it official and signed with the Razorbacks.

Tate, 6-6, 180 pounds, was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year last season at Northern Kentucky as a redshirt junior. He also averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

He signed with Arkansas over interest from Cincinnati, Kansas State, Ohio State, Central Florida, Gonzaga and others.

Tate averaged 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a redshirt sophomore. He shot 53.9 percent from the floor, 40.7 percent beyond the 3-point line and 61 percent from the free throw line.

He was named to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team in 2018 and 2019. His ability and playing style can be compared to Cody Martin, one of the twin brothers who played for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman at Nevada and is now with the Charlotte Hornets.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said Tate fits what Musselman is looking for in a player.

"In many ways, he reminds me of the type of player Coach Muss had at Nevada," Biancardi said. "Tough and versatile. Tate influences the game by scoring inside the arc, on the glass and from the defensive end. Tate comes from a strong basketball family.”

ESPN rates Tate the 15th-best grad transfer while Stadium rated him the No. 10 grad transfer. Capable of guarding 1-3, Tate will be immediately eligible to play for the Razorbacks in 2020-21.