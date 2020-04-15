Hot Springs man arrested in slaying

HSPD officers place crime scene tape around 307 Oakcliff Street Tuesday. Photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after police found the body of a Hot Springs man in an upstairs apartment at 307 Oakcliff St., Hot Springs police said.

The body of Joshua David Buck, 43, of Hot springs was discovered about 10:30 a.m., according to a news release.

A relative of Buck's later indicated that the Oakcliff Street apartment was Buck's residence.

During the police investigation, it was discovered that Terry Eugene Hughes, 55, who lists a Couchwood Street address in Hot Springs, "was involved," the release said.

Hughes was later charged with first-degree murder

Hughes has no previous felony criminal history. He was being detained without bail in the Garland County jail and will probably be arraigned today in Garland County District Court, according to reports.

