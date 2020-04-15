IN THEIR WORDS Ginger Olson

GINGER OLSON

SCHOOL Bentonville High School

PARENTS Faye and Drew Olson

SIBLINGS Older brother, Tom Olson

SPORTS YOU PLAY Soccer

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Winning the soccer state championships my freshman year in high school.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION To continue my education at CU Boulder.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST All out 90s

FAVORITE FOOD Pomegranates

FAVORITE TV SHOW Greys Anatomy

FAVORITE MOVIE Napoleon Dynamite

TWITTER HANDLE None

ROLE MODELS My mom. She has a very demanding job, yet she always puts others before herself.

INFLUENTIAL COACH My high school soccer coach, Coach Kris, who has constantly pushed and encouraged me to do my best.

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My favorite subject is math, and my favorite math teacher is Mr. Willis.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself being happy with a successful job and beginning a family.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has taken away soccer and school from me, which are some of the most important things in my life. Being at home in quarantine, I have been able to reflect on the great memories I have had in the past year and how fortunate I am to have those experiences. Although I can not currently play my favorite sport, I am at home with my safe and healthy family which I am very thankful for.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss the great friendships I have made through my high school soccer season. I will also miss every game my team should have played whether it ended a win or a loss. Those are the best memories.

