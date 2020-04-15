They provide the food

Think about this: In years past, our Central American immigrant farm and factory workers that came here to harvest our crops were themselves harvested back to the border. Those that were able to avoid capture continued to work the fields (think stoop labor, hot sun), picking the vegetables, berries, etc., and cutting chickens in the meat plants of our country.

Referring to a recent story, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been allowed to give a blind eye to our southern friends. If you never thought to appreciate their work before, think about it the next time you shop for groceries. Remember, they are also affected by the coronavirus, and pray that their work can continue, for their work is a vital lifeline for all.

J.M. PADDEN

Jacksonville

Name of their game

Re the mavens of misinformation: Who says they are telling the truth? Think about it! Why do we (possessive) believe what we hear from the talking heads on TV? Really, who are these people anyway? Usually they chatter like monkeys over the most inane things. They hush and goo and ooh over things like boiling an egg. Really? Where did these folks come from? Driven around town in limousines, getting paid millions to talk ... that's right, talk. Remember when Obama said, "you didn't build that"? Embellishment is their game.

It seems there is no such thing anymore as "fact-checking." What a drag. Nobody does that. Rise up against the fake news by the fake talking heads. Think for yourself. You might just be surprised and amazed. Get onboard.

LOUIS BURNETT

Little Rock

Gave us good advice

Dr. Vic Snyder's column hit me right on my good eye. I'm able to identify with every word, having been "home alone" and of age for some time now. Recently while on the kitchen floor after replacing the water filter located on the bottom of the refrigerator, I said to myself, why haven't I installed a grab bar on the kitchen cabinet? Thank the good doctor for his good advice.

JIMMY G. PARKERSON

Dermott

Could convert dorms

The governor could convert the UALR dorms to covid-19 hospitals for the state. There is plenty of room, and it would isolate the virus problem in one area. If other emergencies arose, the dorms are within easy reach of three major hospitals. UALR needs the money, and the state needs protection. The dorms could be used until the problem ends because the dorms sit on the edge of the campus away from the instruction area. Covid-19 hospitals inconvenience students, but that is a small price to pay for safety and the financial help for UALR.

RICHARD EMMEL

Little Rock

Can come together

We have the power to help ourselves and all of mankind if we pray en masse. The Lord says, "Ask and ye shall receive." I truly believe if the entire population of this world, or even a huge chunk of it, could do this, the Lord would listen. Instead of bickering on social media, maybe you could come up with a good prayer for the sick and dying in this world. You could pray for the needy and the homeless, the doctors and the nurses, police, firefighters, all the volunteers and those who work in the groceries and pharmacies. Try to be patient with everyone. We are all going to get through this.

I know there are a lot of skeptics out there, but that shouldn't stop the rest of us. I have witnessed at least one miracle in my life through prayer and probably some I couldn't comprehend at the time. God is always present and listening. Please pray for divine help and guidance, and we will get through this together and maybe even all come together as humans once again. May God bless all of us.

CALVIN LANE

Greenbrier

Let's try experiment

Here is a thought. Let's stop the salaries of the House and Senate as well as the "scientists," and in about a month ask for their thoughts as to when and how to get commerce going. Cautiously, of course. I believe more people will die as the result of a deep depression.

WILLIAM K. THOMAS

West Memphis

Heroes of pandemic

Prediction: In the near future the Orange One in the White House will declare that his actions have saved tens if not hundreds of thousands of American lives. Furthermore, he is likely to say the numbers saved would have been higher if not for Obama, Democrats in general, ungrateful governors, China, the liberal press, the World Health Organization, immigrants, and, who knows, perhaps even the Easter Bunny.

The real heroes of this pandemic are the dedicated health-care professionals who have risked their own safety and sacrificed being with their loved ones, not Donald tRump.

J.N. SCHEE

Sheridan

