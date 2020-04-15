LRSD community board meeting available online

The Little Rock School District's Community Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday but will only be available for audience viewing online and through television broadcasts.

There will be no on-site viewing by an in-person audience in conformance with measures undertaken statewide to slow the spread of covid-19.

The meeting will be livestreamed for viewing on LRSDTV.org, or the district's Facebook page @mylrsd; or on Comcast Channel 4 and U-verse Channel 99.

Because of the virus pandemic and the emphasis being placed on individuals maintaining a physical distance from each other to avoid the illness, the Little Rock district will host its public meetings virtually until further notice.

Members of the community may sign up to receive notices via Blackboard (formerly ParentLink). That can be done by registering as a community member on lrsd.parentlink.net, and then opting to receive news from the district and/or individual schools.

Information about the district is also shared on the Little Rock School District app, which can be downloaded from the App Store on Apple devices or Google Play on Android devices.

The public may offer public comment for the upcoming meeting using the form available at:

www.lrsd.org/lrsdcomments41620.

The deadline for submitting comments will be at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Comments also can be mailed to Little Rock School District, Attention: CAB meeting, 810 W. Markham St., Little Rock, Arkansas, 72201.

For more information, contact Pamela Smith, (501) 447-1030.

Metro on 04/15/2020