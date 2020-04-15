Mavis Staples to headline King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena-West Helena

Mavis Staples is shown in this file photo. ( The Associated Press )

Soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples will headline the King Biscuit Blues Festival Oct. 11 in downtown Helena-West Helena.

Other major acts announced today for the four-day festival will be Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues with Bobby Rush on Oct. 10; the Allman Betts Band will close out the festival Oct. 12.

More than 100 other blues performers will appear on six stages during the 35th annual festival, which opens Oct. 7 with the Michael Burks Memorial Jam. The list includes The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Arthur Adams, Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets, Bigg Robb, The Kentucky Headhunters and Thornetta Davis.

For tickets and complete lineup information, see kingbiscuitfestival.com.