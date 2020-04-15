Migrants lament detention conditions

FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows a sign that reads "Families Belong Together" on a fence outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash. Immigrant rights groups want U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release detainees at its Washington state jail who are at high risk from the coronavirus. In a letter sent to ICE late Monday, March 9, 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and Columbia Legal Services said ICE should release on parole any detainees who are older than 60, pregnant, or who have underlying conditions such as a weakened immune system or heart or lung disease. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

HOUSTON -- While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower the number of detainees to reduce the risk of people getting sick, those held in immigration jails and their advocates say there's not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space to allow for social distancing.

They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide.

The Otay Mesa Detention Center jumped from one confirmed case last week to 15 on Tuesday. ICE reported that 77 detainees in 13 states have tested positive and hundreds of others are quarantined.

Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks, even as the White House has urged face coverings in public.

Private prison company CoreCivic, which operates Otay Mesa, denied that masks were withheld unless detainees signed waivers. Spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist said they were given an "acknowledgment form" that a mask alone could not protect them from the virus.

"It was not the intent of the previous form to require detainees to relinquish all rights related to covid-19," Gilchrist said Monday, adding that the company has stopped using it. "Detainees are only required to initial documentation evidencing they were issued a mask."

As jails and prisons free some non-violent offenders, ICE has released 693 people considered medically vulnerable and not security or flight risks, Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said Tuesday.

The number of people in ICE detention now totals 33,800, down from about 37,000 a few weeks ago. Though the Trump administration has effectively shut down new asylum claims during the pandemic, it's still holding people who were apprehended months or years earlier for civil violations, including more than 5,800 people who passed government asylum screenings.

Opponents argue that ICE could release thousands of people who aren't accused of crimes, have cleared asylum screenings or won their cases but are being detained while the government appeals.

"Immigrant detainees do not need to be in a detention center in order to be monitored by ICE," said Margaret Cargioli, managing attorney at the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. "This pandemic can only be adequately managed if everyone is healthy and everyone is in a safe environment."

Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors restricting immigration, argued that detainees have constant access to medical care and that ICE and prison companies have an interest in limiting the spread of the virus because "they want to continue that business of detention."

A central problem is access to protective equipment, which even medical workers have struggled to get. ICE did not respond to questions about masks.

"The officers have masks and we don't," a woman detained at the Montgomery Processing Center north of Houston said in a video posted by the advocacy group RAICES Action. Another woman in the video holds a sign in Spanish saying she's pregnant and fears for her baby's life.

In Louisiana, which has become a hot spot for cases and where more than 6,000 immigration detainees are held mostly in rural jails, an asylum-seeker said he and others confined to their unit in the Pine Prairie jail pleaded for masks and more cleaning supplies. More than 50 men sleep on bunk beds.

Four immigration jails in Louisiana, including Pine Prairie, have confirmed cases of covid-19.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox and Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press.

