Morrilton sophomore receives UA offer

Morrilton sophomore guard Joseph Pinion became the fifth in-state prospect from the 2022 class to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Pinion, 6-5, 175 pounds, also has scholarship offers from Kansas, Tulsa, DePaul, Oral Roberts, South Alabama and Central Arkansas. Ohio State, Purdue, TCU, Ole Miss, Stanford, Oklahoma, Baylor and others are showing interest.

"It was a really good feeling, I was really excited," Pinion said of the offer from Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman. "I've been waiting on this for a long time. I've wanted an offer from Arkansas, and I finally got it."

Pinion and his parents visited Fayetteville in November. He said he wasn't tempted to pull the trigger and commit to Arkansas.

"I want to keep my options open for right now," Pinion said.

Pinion averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 steals this season. As a freshman, he averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

He plans to play for the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks this summer, but that's in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pinion isn't concerned about the possible cancellation of summer basketball.

"It really doesn't frustrate me that much because I always have next summer and next school year and that gives me a chance to workout more at school and get stronger and faster," Pinion said.

Other in-state sophomores who have been offered by the Razorbacks are Magnolia guard Derrian Ford, 6-3, 195, Sylvan Hills guard Nick Smith Jr. 6-4, 168, Mills guard Javion Guy-King 6-5, 190, and North Little Rock center Kelel Ware 6-10, 195.

