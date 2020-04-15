N. Korea fires missiles from ground, jets

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2017 file photo distributed on Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea says North Korea has fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea -- A barrage of North Korean missiles fired from the ground and from fighter jets splashed down Tuesday in the waters off the country's east coast, South Korea's military said, a show of force on the eve of a key state anniversary in the North and parliamentary elections in the rival South.

The back-to-back launches were the latest in a series of weapons tests that North Korea has conducted in recent weeks as nuclear talks have stalled and as the outside world worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in North Korea.

North Korean troops in the eastern coastal city of Munchon first launched several projectiles -- presumed to be cruise missiles -- on Tuesday morning, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The weapons flew more than 93 miles at a low altitude off the North's east coast, a South Korean defense official said. If confirmed, it would be the North's first cruise-missile launch in about three years, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules.

Later Tuesday, North Korea launched several Sukhoi-class fighter jets that fired an unspecified number of air-to-surface missiles toward the North's eastern waters, the defense official said.

The official said North Korea has recently appeared to be resuming its military drills that it had scaled back over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. He said other North Korean fighter jets also flew on patrol Tuesday near the border with China.

All the recently tested missiles were short-range and didn't pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland. A test of a missile capable of reaching the U.S. homeland would end North Korea's self-imposed moratorium on major weapons tests and likely completely derail nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern at the latest missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea or DPRK, the country's official name.

"Once again we call on the DPRK leadership to comply fully with its obligations under relevant Security Council resolutions," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, referring to U.N. bans on ballistic missile launches.

The secretary-general reiterates that "diplomatic engagement remains the only path with sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization," Dujarric said.

U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at ridding North Korea of its nuclear weapons has largely been deadlocked since the February 2019 collapse of a summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi. Negotiations faltered after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of the North's nuclear capabilities.

Some experts say North Korea likely used the latest weapons launches to bolster its striking capability against South Korea, which has been introducing U.S.-made stealth F-35 jets and other sophisticated conventional weapons systems in recent years. Others say the latest weapons tests also were aimed at shoring up internal unity in the face of U.S.-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

Go Myong-Hyun, an analyst at the Seoul-based Asan Institute for Policy, said North Korea also wants to maintain tensions to secure leverage over the U.S. in future negotiations.

"North Korea wants to create and maintain tensions, but still aims to prevent those tensions from growing too much and pressuring the U.S. a lot," Go said.

Cruise missiles fly at a lower altitude and slower speed than ballistic missiles, making them easier to intercept, but they are considered more accurate. U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from engaging in any ballistic activities, but not cruise-missile tests.

If the cruise missiles tested Tuesday were newly developed weapons, they would still present a challenge to the South Korean and U.S. militaries, Go said. South Korea's military said that it was analyzing details of the launches. The launches took place a day before North Korea marks the 108th birthday of the country's late founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of Kim Jong Un. Also, they took place a day ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections.

In the South Korean elections, President Moon Jae-in's liberal ruling party, which espouses greater reconciliation with North Korea, is expected to defeat the main conservative opposition during a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea, according to preelection surveys.

