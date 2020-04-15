FILE - This March 11, 2018 file photo shows Jon Bon Jovi at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels on Monday when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine. Last month, the 80s rocker released an incomplete version of “Do What You Can,” a ballad about the nation’s battle to contain the virus. He asked fans to submit verses to help complete it. Teacher Michael Bonick sent some of his students' writings about quarantine and Bon Jovi agreed to talk to the class. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

• A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine. Last month, the Grammy award-winning '80s rocker released an incomplete version of "Do What You Can," which is a ballad about the nation's battle to contain the virus, and asked fans to submit verses to help complete it, the Palm Beach Post reported. Michael Bonick, a teacher at Marsh Pointe Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and life-long Bon Jovi fan, saw the singer's invitation and found contact information online for a member of Bon Jovi's staff. He sent along his students' writings about being stuck at home in quarantine. A staffer replied that Bon Jovi wanted to meet the kids, and he popped onto their laptop screens at 10 a.m. Monday. "Mr. B got you guys writing and I was very excited to hear that," the former Bon Jovi frontman told the students, "because if you get to put your feelings down on paper sometimes they'll turn into songs, sometimes they'll turn into stories and you never know where it might lead you." As the 20 kindergartners -- and their parents -- watched, Bon Jovi strummed an acoustic guitar and sang out three kindergartners' writing prompts about life in quarantine, each one touching on themes of idleness and isolation. After singing eight lines ending with, "My parents try their best/But I can tell that they're stressed," he congratulated the author, a boy named A.J. "You're a rock 'n' roll star," he said. "We wrote this one together, me and you, buddy."

• Alex Trebek, diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life will come out July 21, the day before Trebek's 80th birthday. According to the publisher, the longtime Jeopardy! host will share "illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book. Jeopardy! is currently being recorded without live studio audiences to minimize the risk of those in studio audiences who attend episode tapings at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., from spreading the novel coronavirus to vulnerable people. Trebek is doubly vulnerable because of his age and his recent treatment for pancreatic cancer.

