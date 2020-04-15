Nevada firm to take over state’s youth lockups

Part of the Dermott Juvenile Correctional Facility is shown at right in this 2014 file photo.

A Nevada-based firm will take over management of all of the state’s youth lockups on July 1 with a contract of over $70 million that ends in 2023, state officials announced Wednesday.

Rite of Passage, which already manages the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center in Alexander, will run the state facilities in Dermott, Harrisburg and Mansfield, according to a news release by the state Department of Human Services. The contract is worth $70,588,291. It has the option to renew annually and ends in 2023.

Youth Opportunity, LLC, an Indiana-based company, took over at the four facilities July 1, 2019, but notified the Arkansas Division of Youth Services in mid-February that it would not renew its contract for another year.

The legislative Joint Budget Committee approved the amended contract Wednesday morning. Rite of Passage may use the Lewisville campus to operate a substance abuse treatment program, if enough funds are available, according to the news release.

There are eight children at the Lewisville lockup now, and they will be transferred to other facilities when Rite of Passage officially takes over, said Amy Webb, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The Division of Youth Services operates under the state Human Services Department.

The four facilities have a total of 230 residential beds and 20 assessment beds.

Rite of Passage will “immediately begin working” with Youth Opportunity to transition the facilities to new management, according to the release.

