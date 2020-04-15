North Little Rock School District employee tests positive for covid-19, coworkers quarantined

A staff member for the North Little Rock School District has tested positive for covid-19 and other employees have been quarantined, a school official said.

Dustin Barnes, spokesman for the school district, said the staff member received a positive result for the virus April 8. He said the individual alerted administrative leaders, which quickly led to them informing the 23 staff members with whom the employee had been in contact.

"Following CDC guidelines, those staff members were tested and are now under quarantine," Barnes said. "She is not an educator."

Barnes said the building has received regular cleaning and the area was already under limited access. He said educators have been teaching from home during the pandemic.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," Barnes said. "The safety of our staff is our top priority."