Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock School District employee tests positive for covid-19, coworkers quarantined

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — This 2015 file photo shows public school buses. (AP Photo/File)

A staff member for the North Little Rock School District has tested positive for covid-19 and other employees have been quarantined, a school official said.

Dustin Barnes, spokesman for the school district, said the staff member received a positive result for the virus April 8. He said the individual alerted administrative leaders, which quickly led to them informing the 23 staff members with whom the employee had been in contact.

"Following CDC guidelines, those staff members were tested and are now under quarantine," Barnes said. "She is not an educator."

Barnes said the building has received regular cleaning and the area was already under limited access. He said educators have been teaching from home during the pandemic.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," Barnes said. "The safety of our staff is our top priority."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT