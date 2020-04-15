Not Tax Day

"COBRA premium assistance credit: Effective for tax periods beginning after 2013, the credit for COBRA premium assistance payments can't be claimed on Form 944. Instead, after filing your Form 944, file Form 944-X, Adjusted Employer's ANNUAL Federal Tax Return or Claim for Refund, to claim the COBRA premium assistance credit. Filing a Form 944-X before filing a Form 944 for the year may result in errors or delays in processing your Form 944-X. For more information, see the Instructions for Form 944-X.

"If you're entitled to claim the COBRA premium assistance credit, but aren't otherwise required to file Form 944, file a Form 944 with -0- entered on line 11 before filing a Form 944-X to claim the credit. Employers can request to file Forms 941, 941-SS, or 941-PR instead of Form 944. Employers required to file Form 944, who want to file Forms 941, 941-SS, or 941-PR instead, must contact the IRS to request to file quarterly Forms 941, 941-SS, or 941-PR and opt out of filing Form 944."

--Taken from the IRS' website this year.

The joke is that we're not kidding. The above appears on the IRS' website today. Call it the Helpful Hints section. This is just a few paragraphs from the instructions for Form 944. And there are other parts, supplemental guides, circulars for farmers, data books, notices . . . . We stopped caring after 15 minutes.

Did Monty Python write this? Put your clothes down on the lower peg immediately after lunch before you write your letter home if you're not getting your hair cut . . . .

When will this end? Even when the federal government cuts taxes, as it does in Republican administrations, the Infernal Tax Code remains as cluttered as ever. Why can't this country come up with a better idea? MAGA? How about starting with helping the citizenry understand how it's taxed? April is the saddest month, mixing not memory and desire, as the poet said, but injustice and sheer mind-numbing complexity. The injustice most of us can understand at once, and in a bitter flash. The complexity seems to get worse every year.

This year, because of the awful covid-19 pandemic, Tax Day has been pushed back. Maybe July will be the saddest month this year. But seeing the date on the calendar today--April 15--might trigger most taxpayers. It's the former and future Tax Day.

This year, the agony has only been delayed. Like all those hip replacement surgeries that have been postponed. The hip problems are still there. But the virus has only pushed the day of reckoning to a future date. So we sense the impending drama, and continue to gather all of our paperwork, even after April 15 this year, to send to our tax preparer. And everybody has a tax preparer, either breathing or AI.

Because only a pro could figure out what th' heck the IRS is talking about. Or, even better, download the software (updated every tax season) so Hal can figure it out. Not that it's likely that even he could get it 100 percent right either. For the stories keep coming of people calling the IRS, asking the same question of the people who work there, and getting different answers from different people. And then we are supposed to swear--on penalty of perjury--that what we're turning in to the government is correct? How many years does perjury carry in Arkansas?

Most of us don't object to paying our taxes. Living in the United States of America is not only a privilege but a great bargain. What we object to, or should, is how hard, how complicated, how expensive and sometimes just hopeless it is to figure out how much tax we owe. Awash in a sea of paper, or maybe in an ocean of electronic impulses in this Internetted age, the American taxpayer needs . . . help!

This whole involved system collects trillions of dollars, but at the cost of billions. A vast industry of tax collectors, tax accountants, tax planners, tax lawyers and tax lobbyists has grown up to deal with all the loopholes, rules, trap doors and lawyer-speak hidden in the sprawling Internal Revenue Code. And the blamed thing keeps expanding with every "tax break."

For the average American family, filling out a tax form has become like attacking a puzzle to which, often enough, there is no right answer. This country's tax code has grown as indecipherable to the average American as Hammurabi's. It might as well be written on clay tablets.

THERE ought to be something better to do every April--or, this year, July--than fling our return at Uncle Sam and complain about it. We've written this editorial before--it seems like every year--and nothing changes except the date on the check. It's time to stop complaining and do something.

Don't mend it, end it. Abolish the tax code and start all over. After all, would anybody starting from scratch come up with a system as counter-productive as the one we've got? So why not opt for a clean break with the past? This country started with a tax revolt. It's tradition! So let's do it again. Take the tax code out behind the (depreciating) barn and kill it with an ax. Then tell Congress to come up with a better plan by, oh, Dec. 31. Nothing might concentrate congressional minds like a tax code coming to an end.

And why not start the new revolution on April 15th this year? And give the government a dose of its own medicine? Let's just start this over.

"We can't accept single check or money order amounts of $100 million or more. You can submit multiple payments or make a same-day wire payment."--IRS.gov

We had no real point in mind when we decided to include the above paragraph, also taken from the government's official tax website. We just decided to reprint it here, in case it comes in handy for Gentle Reader as he gets his business in order. Good luck, all.

