100 years ago

April 15, 1920

• Senator Robert L. Owen, candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, will speak at the Rotary Club luncheon at the Hotel Marion at noon today. Senator Owen has been on a campaign throughout the West, but his talk here today will not be a political speech, according to Hugh Hart, president of the Rotary Club. The Senator will talk on "Business Stability."

50 years ago

April 15, 1970

• The contract between the Pulaski County (rural) School Board and Superintendent Leroy M. Gattin for the 1970-71 school year is invalid, the attorney general's office said Tuesday. However, Deputy Attorney General Henry M. Ginger said that it appeared that Gattin had been properly hired by the Board for the 1970-71 year, even though the contract had not been properly executed, and that remedies were available to Gattin. Those remedies are not the concern of the attorney general's office, he said.

25 years ago

April 15, 1995

PRESCOTT -- Last year, Nevada and Clay counties were the last two Arkansas counties where there were no reported AIDS cases. This year, only Nevada County in Southwest Arkansas can claim that statistic. Recent information released from the state Department of Health's HIV//AIDS Surveillance Unit shows Nevada County has yet to report any AIDS cases since AIDS first appeared in the state about 12 years ago. But Nevada County's situation could be misleading, HIV//AIDS Surveillance Unit Administrator Jan Bunch said. For one thing, all Arkansas counties have reported HIV cases. HIV is the human immunodeficiency virus that leads to the development of AIDS. And Bunch noted that statistics only include reported cases of AIDS. The number of unreported cases of both AIDS and HIV could be four times as high those reported throughout the state in both categories, she said.

10 years ago

April 15, 2010

• Wylena "Billye" Hayward didn't have much contact with the University of Central Arkansas after her 1940 graduation. Over the course of 70 years, the only interaction Hayward had with her alma mater was a $50 check she sent the alumni association in 1993. That changed earlier this year when the 91-year-old Hayward -- who spent most of her life living out of state -- died and left the Conway school a posthumous gift of $750,000, officials said Wednesday. Shelley Mehl, interim vice president for institutional advancement, said the school learned of the donation from Hayward's estate lawyer after her Feb. 1 death. The gift was a complete shock, Mehl said.

Metro on 04/15/2020