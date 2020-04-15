OTHERS SAY: Testing before another stimulus please

The Dallas Morning News

After approving a historically large $2 trillion stimulus package last month, Congress was back at it last week, kicking around a plan to spend more money to help that nation's economy recover from this pandemic. It seems Washington is prepared to spare no expense when it comes to recovery--no expense, that is, except for the one thing that will actually boost public health and morale and get our economy moving again.

More than expanded small business loans or airline bailouts, what we need right now is to know what we're dealing with. We need to stop "shooting in the dark," as U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) described it to us. We need covid-19 testing on a massive scale.

In the absence of tests, America's plan is essentially passive: quarantine everyone and wait for the curve to peak. But there is a more proactive approach. If we tested for the disease on a much broader scale, we could have a much better idea of who has it, who has already recovered from it, who is a carrier, who might have some immunity to it and where the disease is spreading most.

In military terms, testing could tell us more about our enemy. It could get us to the stage public health officials call "surveillance," where we can watch and contain the disease rather than shelter in place and hope it doesn't show up on our doorstep.

