Panthers make McCaffrey richest back

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (left) reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64-million extension with the team on Tuesday, which would make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. (AP/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The team agreed to a four-year, $64-million contract extension with McCaffrey on Monday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not announced the extension. Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.

The deal, which will reportedly pay $16 million per year, eclipses Ezekiel Elliott's contract with the Dallas Cowboys that is worth $15 million per season.

The extension keeps McCaffrey, 23, tied to the Panthers through the 2025 season. The coming season would be the final year of his rookie contract, and Carolina had the option to pick up a fifth year in 2021.

It appeared to be a matter of when, not if, the extension was coming after Panthers Coach Matt Rhule made it clear last week that he viewed McCaffrey as a vital part of the franchise moving forward.

"I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around," Rhule said. "And I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building."

McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and posted 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only NFL running backs to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.

The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in 3 seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.

Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney hinted last week that a contract extension was coming, saying the team was having "internal discussions." Hurney then said that "everyone knows what we think of Christian as a player."

There has been some question about whether the team has overused McCaffrey the past couple of seasons, with him playing more than 90% of the team's snaps -- by far the most in the league by a running back.

But Rhule expects that new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who helped lead LSU to a national championship last season, will be an important part of the offense.

"I hired Joe because I know that he's going to utilize guys to their strengths," Rhule said last week.

Of McCaffrey, Rhule said: "He's a tailback-slash-wideout. He can do it all -- returner, too. So I'm anxious to get him out there and anxious to build this thing around him. I think he's going to be a special player for us."

