Police arrest woman in '18 slayings

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:08 a.m.

Little Rock police arrested a Maumelle woman Tuesday in the murder of a mother and son in December 2018, according to an arrest report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Jalisa Jenkins, 28, was arrested at 11 a.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail. She is charged in the deaths of Ja'Mika Lewis, 23, and Ja'Shun Watson, 2, who were found dead of gunshot wounds on Dec. 26, 2018, in the parking lot of Eagle Hill Apartments on 25 Par Drive.

In October of 2019, police offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Jenkins is charged with felony capital murder and felony murder.

Metro on 04/15/2020

Print Headline: Police arrest woman in '18 slayings

