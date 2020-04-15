Harrison names new girls basketball coach

Kristian Williams has been named the new girls basketball coach at Harrison. She replaces Doug Young, who announced his retirement after the season was completed.

While she was an assistant basketball coach at Fort Smith Southside, Kristian Williams saw what Harrison had to offer in the way of facilities and talent, and was impressed by it.

She was so impressed, Williams, 34, applied for the girls basketball coaching position that recently opened and was named the Lady Goblins' new coach during Monday's school board meeting. Williams replaces Doug Young, who had already announced he would retire at the end of the season.

"I'm ready to get started there," Williams said. "I'm really excited about this, and I appreciate the opportunity. Harrison has had a winning culture for a number of years, and I'm ready to add to that."

Williams, a 2003 graduate at Prairie Grove, comes to Harrison after a three-year stint at Marshall, where she compiled a 39-37 mark. The Lady Bobcats gradually improved under Marshall from an 11-15 mark in their first year to a 16-8 record last season, including a 7-5 mark in 3A-1 East Conference play.

She also served as an assistant coach for three years -- one at Alma and two at Southside -- and she was the head coach at Fort Smith Chaffin from 2010-14. Following her high school graduation, Williams played college basketball for two years at Southern Arkansas and two more years at St. Mary's in San Antonio.

"She ended up being the best fit for our program," said Harrison Athletic Director Chris Pratt. "There were so many variables in the coaching search, and there were so many people who applied that had good things about them. But we felt like Kristian would be the best fit as the coach that would take our program forward."

Williams said she prefers to play a fast-paced style of game, and she considers herself a defensive-minded coach. She prefers her teams to play an "aggressive, in-your-face" style of defense, but it could depend on the type of players she will have.

It will be a while before Williams will get to meet her new players because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said she would make an attempt today, although not in a conventional manner.

"I have a young lady who will be a senior next season," Williams said. "I told her what info I needed and pass it along to the group. I was able to get numbers and email addresses, and later on we will try to get together on Zoom. I have some ideas that I want to pass along to them.

"It's a weird time to be hired at a different school and trying to get things going with a new team, but I'm going to make the best of it."

