Proposal backed by charter panel

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Lisa Academy Springdale is visible Friday, August 16, 2019, at 301 Holcomb Street in Springdale. The academy is now in the location of the former Ozark Montessori Academy.

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday endorsed a proposal by the LISA Academy charter school system to open a campus in Rogers for kindergarten through 12th grade, starting with the elementary grades in 2022-23.

The campus with a proposed 950-student cap will be the second operated by the open-enrollment, publicly financed charter system in Northwest Arkansas if it gains final approval from the Arkansas Board of Education later this year.

[DOCUMENT: LISA Academy’s amendment request » arkansasonline.com/415request/]

Members of the authorizing panel, which is made up of state education leaders and interested residents, voted 4-0 for the new campus at a meeting Tuesday during which they also gave preliminary approval to the Future School of Fort Smith charter school's plan to add ninth grade to what is currently a 10th-through-12th-grade school.

The LISA proposal would increase the system's overall enrollment cap from 3,432 to 4,382.

The system operates a kindergarten-to-12th-grade program in Little Rock in what will grow from three to four buildings in the next school year, another kindergarten-through-12th-grade program in two buildings in Sherwood, and a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school in Springdale that LISA Academy began operating this school year.

Planners for the Rogers school have identified 20 acres at 428 S. Horsebarn Road as a site for the school that would be accessible to residents in both Rogers and Bentonville.

If the school plan is endorsed by state officials, KLS Leasing LLC will purchase the property, immediately construct the first of two planned buildings on the site and lease that to the charter system. A second classroom building for the middle and high school will be constructed as enrollment grows over time.

The proposed rent for the site would be 12% of the annual state funding, including categorical funding.

KLS Leasing LLC and its agent Kathy L. Smith are affiliated with the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville, which is a longtime proponent and financial contributor to open-enrollment charter schools, such as LISA Academy.

Luanne Baroni, assistant superintendent and director of communications for the 15-year-old system, told the state panel Tuesday that a Rogers-based campus "clearly meets the criteria for our expansion."

Planners for the school sought a place where student population exceeds 10,000, she said. Other criteria included a limited selection of school types such as other charter schools and private schools; an overall growing population with racial and ethnic diversity; proximity to a college or university; and nearby industry that requires workers trained in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

School planners do not anticipate reaching the proposed 950-student maximum enrollment for the site until 2033, Baroni said.

SYSTEM'S GROWTH

Panel member Greg Rogers, an assistant commissioner for fiscal and administrative services in the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, questioned LISA Academy's ability to maintain a quality program in the face of its rapid growth.

"There is no denying your growth has been impressive. ... How do you keep from getting too big to where students are not being served as well as they are right now?" Rogers asked, saying later that the effect of the rapid growth on students is a concern.

The LISA campuses in Pulaski County for the 2018-19 school year had state-issued letter grades of two A's, two B's and two C's. The letter grades are based in large part on results on the annual ACT Aspire exams in literacy, math and science.

LISA Superintendent Fatih Bogrek said student numbers won't reach the maximum for 13 years. He also said that the system "grows" its own faculty leaders and otherwise provides support to new locations.

"We want to keep our current success, and we would like to extend the success to new families and new neighborhoods," Bogrek said, adding that recent construction and acquisition of new buildings in Little Rock and Sherwood have resulted in transfers or relocations of some grade levels of students and are not necessarily new schools.

In response to questions from panel member Toyce Newton of Crossett, Baroni said the system doesn't have a problem attracting staff members.

"We have been able to use some of our unique approaches to recruiting staff, to find the folks who are a good fit for us," she said. "With our waivers [from state rules and laws on licensed educators], we have been able to bring in folks who are highly qualified otherwise and bring them into teaching. Some jump ship after a few years. Most of them buy into what we are doing and see that what we are doing is a quality education for students.

"We know there are different challenges in Northwest Arkansas," Baroni said. "We are looking at those now and are developing different ways to address that as we grow in that area."

Rogers, the panel member, also asked about responses to the proposed school by the Rogers and Bentonville school districts, neither of which submitted a position to the panel regarding the proposal.

Rogers also questioned the charter school system's large activity fund of $730,000. Bogrek said the money is generated from after-school care programs and more than 30 after-school clubs that are popular with students.

Panel member Phillip Baldwin of Batesville asked how LISA Academy identifies for the schools those students who are underserved. Bogrek and his staff described efforts to reach out to the community, including community meetings and postcards with translations for the Hispanic and Marshallese populations in Northwest Arkansas.

Panel member Naccaman Williams of Springdale asked if the system will provide school bus transportation in an effort to serve low-income families. Bogrek said that would be considered if there is a need.

LISA Academy is a college preparatory school that emphasizes the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math, as well as academic competitions and interactions with the families of students.

FORT SMITH

The Future School of Fort Smith, now in its fourth year of operation, features an education program that emphasizes academic rigor, relevance and relationships for students, using student internships in the city's businesses, Trish Flanagan, the school's founder, told the panel.

The school in its first year earned a B grade from the state, which was followed by D's in 2018 and in 2019.

Boyd Logan, the school's superintendent, noted that those letter grades for schools are based in large part on the results on the ACT Aspire exams that are taken only by 10th graders.

Adding ninth grade to the school would give the faculty more time to work with students, Logan said. It would also provide Aspire results for two grades rather than just one and would enable the school to see how students grow academically between the ninth- and 10th-grade exams.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill urged the panel to endorse the expanded grade levels for the school.

A map showing the location of the proposed LISA Academy Campus

Metro on 04/15/2020