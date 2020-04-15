Recovered Arkansans visit D.C.

President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a coronavirus briefing with Airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

An Arkansas couple who recovered from the covid-19 illness met Tuesday with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House, sharing their experiences as news cameras captured their stories.

They were joined by half a dozen other survivors from California and Michigan.

Sitting in the Cabinet Room, with a boom mic above their heads, David and Rachel Mangan of Hot Springs described falling ill shortly after a Colorado ski trip.

Their hometown family medicine specialist, Dr. James Humphreys, checked to see if they had the coronavirus; both tests were positive, making them Arkansas' 13th and 14th confirmed coronavirus victims, Dave Mangan said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Rachel Mangan, 50, who got hit hardest, said her symptoms "just came in waves."

"The first few days, I just had a really bad headache and fever, a low fever, 100.4 [degrees Fahrenheit], enough to make you feel bad, and the chills and the aches. That lasted about five or six days," she told the president.

"So you almost felt you were better and then it came back?" Trump asked.

"I told people I'm 100%," she said. "Then [I] was hit hard."

That time, it was shortness of breath, she said.

Dave Mangan, 57, said his symptoms were never debilitating.

"I did have the body aches, the chills. I felt overall bad, but in general, I would have gotten up that Monday morning if she had not been sick. Even though I felt bad, I would have gone to work, I would have continued on my daily routine," he said.

"I was diagnosed because I took her to the doctor on Tuesday," Mangan said. "The doctor had enough intuition to look at me and could tell that something was wrong."

Neither was hospitalized.

Rachel Mangan told Trump that she'd been ill for over a month, testing negative just five days before the White House meeting.

"How are you now?," Trump inquired.

"I'm great," she replied.

"Would you say 100%?," he asked.

"I would say 85," she answered.

"Stay away from me, please. Stay away. Keep her away," Trump teased as laughter broke out.

While most of the conversation focused on health matters, Trump also was curious about the Mangans' financial status.

David Mangan told Trump he worked in pharmaceutical sales. (Rachel Mangan works for a company that does genetic hereditary cancer testing.)

"To me they look like a very wealthy couple," Trump said, asking others in the room "Do you agree?"

"I think they're loaded," Trump added.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," Rachel Mangan said she replied.

Before moving to the next survivors, Trump thanked the Mangans for telling their story, adding, "That's great, great that it worked out so well."

Overall, Trump spent nearly 40 minutes discussing the virus and listening to tales of sickness and recovery.

Former NFL tight end Mark Campbell described his battle, surmising that he may have been exposed to the virus when he touched a gas pump while driving with his family in northern Michigan.

Carl Goldman of California described coming down with the virus after a cruise.

Karen Whitsett, a Democratic state representative from Michigan, told Trump that she had gotten so sick, "I honestly felt I was going to die."

She credited an anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, with helping her recover.

The Arkansans did not offer similar testimonials. Afterward, David Mangan said he and his wife had not used any "investigational drug" to treat their illness.

While Trump has touted the medication, many health officials have cautioned against using it, saying its efficacy has not been established and its side effects can include potentially fatal heart arrhythmia.

After letting each guest speak, the president stressed the diversity in the room, "from football players to state reps to ... a rich couple that wants to go skiing," Trump said, referring again to the Mangans.

"If you're going to sue the ski place, don't bother," he added.

Pence thanked the guests, telling them each story "truly gives hope."

Once the cameras had retreated, Trump invited his guests to visit the White House, passing out pens as well as ceremonial "keys to the White House."

The guests chatted with the president while carefully keeping their distance.

"There was no handshaking; not even elbow touching or anything," David Mangan said.

The Mangans agreed to go to Washington to tell their stories after being contacted by the vice president's office.

"They were considering doing it about two weeks ago, but at that time things were escalating ... so they waited until now," David Mangan said.

"I think that they wanted to make sure that all of the stories weren't about death and dying and hospitalization [and] ventilators," he said. "I think they just were wanting a more hopeful picture to be portrayed."

It wasn't until Monday evening that the Mangans learned the president also would be participating.

Tuesday morning, after arriving at the White House, taking another coronavirus test and having their temperatures checked, the couple was guided to the vice president's suite of offices in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Before heading to the West Wing, at David Mangan's suggestion, coronavirus survivors and government officials briefly paused and bowed their heads.

"We just all came together in a circle and prayed that our words would be used by God to be comforting to the American people, that it would be inspiring, that it wouldn't be anything but helpful," Rachel Mangan said.

Neither Arkansan is a Republican activist and they aren't Republican donors, she said.

Her husband emailed Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, shortly after testing positive, and offered to do whatever he could to help fight covid-19.

Thursday he became the first Arkansan to contribute plasma for an experimental procedure that experts say could save the lives of those who are seriously ill with the coronavirus.

When the vice president's office was looking for participants in the survivors' visit, Smith passed along the survivor's name, Mangan said.

Though free of the virus, he is still stressing the importance of social distancing.

"This is one of those times where we really all need to work together because if 50% do everything right and 50% don't, we all lose in the long run," he said. "This is something where everybody needs to be on board."

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rachel Mangan of Hot Springs tells President Donald Trump about her recovery from covid-19 during a meeting Tuesday in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Shealah Craighead)

Metro on 04/15/2020