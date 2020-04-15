RECIPES: Asparagus is one of the season’s brightest stars with many ways to be enjoyed

First, there are daffodils and the (dreaded) Bradford pear blossoms, then come the redbuds and irises, followed soon after by the clematis and lilacs. And finally the strawberries and asparagus. Spring is fully sprung and barreling toward summer. The cold, dreary days of winter are in our rear view.

Those sweet berries, which we'll write about in a few weeks, and tender stalks of asparagus are worth the wait, despite the dusting of putrid yellow-green pollen (achoo!) coating everything in sight.

Every season has its pros and cons. Its costs and payoffs. Pollen, storms, more pollen and yet more pollen, and this year, social distancing, are what we must endure.

For asparagus lovers, it's a small price to pay.

Just the sight of those cylindrical bundles — vibrant green; tall, gracefully curved with purple tips; and ghostly milky white — is enough to make one's mouth water.

Selection, storage and preparation tips:

Look for spears with dry, "velvety" looking flesh with tightly closed tops.

The best way to store asparagus is like flowers in a vase, upright in a glass or jar, with an inch or so of water in the bottom. To store for more than a day, cover the whole shebang loosely with a plastic bag and refrigerate for up 3 or 4 days.

Spear thickness is not an indicator of quality, but rather the age of the plant. Younger plants produce thinner spears, while older plants produce thicker ones. Select asparagus spear thickness based on the cooking method. Use thinner stalks for quick cooking methods and thicker stalks for longer cooking methods.

Fun fact: Asparagus spears continue to lengthen after cutting. We once had a spear "grow" nearly twice its length in one morning.

One of these asparagus spears continued to "grow" long after being harvested. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

The bottom couple of inches of a spear are generally tough and woody. The woody part is usually paler and slightly beige compared to the rest of the stalk. Either cut this part off or (our preferred method) snap it. Gently hold the asparagus spear, one end in each hand, and bend it until it breaks. This is the natural tough meets tender spot. No additional trimming is necessary when you use this method.

Some cooks prefer to peel the asparagus, which can be done using a paring knife or a specialty vegetable peeler with a curved blade.

This asparagus peeler features a curved blade. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Regardless of the method you use, don't toss the ends or the peels. They can be used to make asparagus broth for using in soups or any recipe that calls for vegetable broth.

Asparagus Broth

For each cup of asparagus ends (or 4 ounces of peels), combine 2 cups water and ¼ onion in a saucepan or pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until liquid is reduced by half. Strain. Discard solids. Use immediately or freeze for up to 6 months.

One pound of asparagus, cut into 1- to 2-inch lengths, measures about 3 cups.

Steamed, grilled, baked, roasted, boiled or even served raw, topped with a simple squeeze of lemon juice or a rich hollandaise sauce, this harbinger of spring lends itself to a wide variety of preparations and plays well with all sorts of flavors.

Asparagus can be cooked using a variety of methods.

To boil: Fill a large pot half full with water, add 1 tablespoon salt, and bring to a boil. Add asparagus and partially cover. Return water to a boil, then uncover and cook for 4 to 8 minutes, depending on thickness. Drain.

To steam: For whole spears, fill a tall, narrow pot with water to a depth of 1 to 2 inches. Add about 1 teaspoon salt. Place trimmed asparagus spears standing in water, cover and bring to a boil. Simmer gently until spears are tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Cooking the spears upright allows for more even cooking, as the thick stalks need more intense heat than the tender tops. For cut asparagus, fill a saucepan with 1 to 2 inches of water. Place the asparagus pieces in a steamer basket, sprinkle with salt and lower basket into the saucepan. Bring the water to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook to desired tenderness, about 5 minutes.

To roast: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a rimmed baking sheet with vegetable oil. Arrange asparagus in a single layer, drizzle with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until fragrant and tips are slightly browned, 5 to 18 minutes depending on thickness of spears.

To saute: Heat enough vegetable oil to coat in a large skillet until hot, but not smoking. Add the spears (whole or cut into pieces) and cook, stirring or shaking constantly, until cooked to desired tenderness, about 3 minutes for medium-thick, crisp-tender spears. Season as desired just before serving.

To grill: Arrange spears cross-wise on an oiled grill grate. Grill, turning occasionally, for 5 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness of spears and how tender you want them.

For the best texture, flavor and appearance, avoid overcooking asparagus. Even perfectly cooked asparagus will turn murky dark green when exposed to acid. So if you're dressing asparagus with lemon juice, vinegar or another acidic ingredient, serve it immediately. If you simply must dress it in advance, consider using lemon zest rather than juice. The zest has all of the flavor, but not the acidity.

Sauteed Spicy Asparagus (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Sauteed Spicy Asparagus

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 bunch asparagus, tough ends removed, cut into 2-inch pieces

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or green onion tops

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat until hot, but not smoking. Add the asparagus, chile flakes, paprika, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Add the butter and toss to coat. Sprinkle with chives and serve.

Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Cravings Hungry for More by Chrissy Teigen

Asparagus and Cheese Quiche (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Asparagus and Cheese Quiche

6 eggs

2 cups whole milk OR half-and-half (see note)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Pinch or two ground red (cayenne) pepper

4 ounces shredded cheese such as gruyere, havarti or fontina

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives OR green onion tops

½ pound raw asparagus, trimmed and cut on the diagonal into ¼-inch pieces (can leave tips whole) (about 2 cups)

2 (9-inch) pie shells, baked

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper(s). Stir in cheese, chives and asparagus.

Place the pie plates with the baked pie shell on rimmed baking sheets. Divide egg mixture between pie shells.

Bake quiche for 40 to 50 minutes or until top is lightly browned and center is set, but soft. Let quiche cool for 1 to 3 hours before serving. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature. Refrigerate leftovers. Leftover quiche can be served chilled, at room temperature or warm. To warm, heat quiche in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Makes 2 quiche (6 to 8 servings each).

Recipe adapted from The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook by the editors of America's Test Kitchen

Asparagus Soup (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Asparagus Soup

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove garlic, minced

2 bunches asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 cups asparagus, vegetable or chicken broth, plus more as needed

½ cup heavy cream, plus more for garnish

Generous pinch ground red pepper (cayenne)

Fresh snipped herbs such as chives, dill, parsley, mint, or chervil, for garnish

½ lime

In a heavy pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add asparagus, season with salt and pepper, and cook until lightly browned, 5 minutes. Add broth and simmer, covered, until asparagus is very tender but still green, 10 to 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, remove and reserve a few of the tips.

Using an immersion blender or working in batches, puree soup. If soup is too thick, thin with additional broth to create desired consistency. Return soup to pot and stir in cream and cayenne, and return to heat until heated through. Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with the herbs, reserved asparagus tips and a squeeze of lime juice.

Makes about 4 servings.

Roasted Asparagus With Poached Eggs (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Roasted Asparagus With Poached Eggs

For the asparagus:

1 pound fresh asparagus spears

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper

For the eggs:

2 tablespoons apple cider or white vinegar

4 to 8 eggs

For the asparagus: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Snap off the tough woody end of each spear (save them for making stock or discard). Place the asparagus on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast 5 to 10 minutes or until spears are crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of water to a boil.

Add the 2 tablespoons vinegar to the saucepan of boiling water. Reduce heat to a rolling simmer. Crack one egg into a small bowl and gently pour it into the water. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Poach each egg 2 to 3 minutes or until whites are set but yolks are still soft. Using a slotted spoon, remove eggs from water and transfer them to a tea towel or paper towel-lined plate to drain.

To serve: Divide the asparagus between plates. Place an egg or two on top. Season generously with ground black pepper and serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

