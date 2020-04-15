State asks appeals court to reverse abortion decision

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office on Wednesday asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis to vacate a federal judge’s order allowing surgical abortions to proceed during the covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker imposed a temporary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing a “cease and desist” order issued Friday to Little Rock Family Planning Services, contending the abortion clinic had violated an earlier order blocking all elective surgical procedures in the state during the pandemic. Baker said the clinic is likely to succeed on its claim that the directive is unconstitutional, and said the burdens it imposes on women seeking abortions in Arkansas outweighs any benefits it has.

Rutledge vowed to take immediate steps to get the order reversed.