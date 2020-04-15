Troopers: Arkansas woman dies after vehicle veers off road, goes underwater

A Crossett woman died after her vehicle veered off a highway Tuesday and ended up submerged in water, state police said.

Joanna Ward, 30, was driving a Toyota Corolla west on U.S. 82 around 3:35 p.m. near the line between Ashley and Union counties when it drifted left, according to a state police preliminary report.

The vehicle crossed grass near the roadside, flipped, then came to a rest upside down fully submerged in water, the report states.

No other injuries were listed by state police in that wreck.

On Sunday, 86-year-old Joan Corliss of Rogers died after her Chevrolet S-10 collided with a Chevrolet Trax around 2:25 p.m. at U.S. 412 and Washington County Road 382, according to a separate report.

Corliss’ vehicle, which was heading north, failed to yield to the eastbound Trax, the report states.

Troopers said the Trax’s driver was injured in the crash.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of both wrecks, according to the reports.

At least 123 people died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.