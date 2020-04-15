BRUMMETT ONLINE: Tantrums and folderol

In this time of gravity about public health and economic survival, two things don't make a darn.

One is Donald Trump's silliness and the other is tired outrage over it.

To be important right now, worthy of our notice and a matter of legitimate news, an occurrence must defy the ordinary, evade prediction and break from the tired pattern.

Six governors in the northeast and three out west forming compacts to work jointly on reopening sensibly the economies of their states after the virus declines no matter what Trump may say--that's out of the ordinary, not of the established pattern, not wholly predictable and thus important and newsworthy.

What's exhaustingly ordinary, totally of the pattern, and easily predictable is that a lead story in the Sunday New York Times detailing Trump's slow and neglectful executive response to the emerging coronavirus pandemic would cause Trump to erupt in a shallow megalomaniacal spectacle of himself at the Monday White House briefing.

That commentators on CNN and MSNBC would spend an evening decrying this utter outrage ... also ordinary, of a pattern, wholly predictable.

None of that has anything to do with anything, except one man's unrelenting public demonstration of his personal disorder and one industry's business plan of lamenting and decrying that man primetime after primetime.

You knew what would happen as soon as you opened the Sunday Times to behold the headline across the top of the front page. The article said Trump had woefully under-reacted to the virus for too long, favoring his political self-interest. And what you knew was that Trump was going to spend his Easter afternoon in a childish tweetstorm and blow another gasket at the Monday briefing.

So, let's run through that briefing: Trump said The Times was fake. He said he performed perfectly. Then he stepped aside for the showing of a video extolling himself as our great vanguard protector against the virus. And CNN and MSNBC cut off the telecast, deeming the video a campaign commercial and government propaganda.

Then a reporter for CBS asked the president to explain the fact that even his own video failed to report anything he'd done in the vital month of February to deal with the virus. He replied by saying he'd done "a lot," offering nothing beyond that, then calling the CBS reporter fake and saying her question was the kind of thing that caused journalists to have low approval ratings.

And then he said a president has "total authority" to restart the economy, which, naturally, is not remotely factual.

What that set off was a full lineup of shock and horror on evening cable news talk shows.

First there was criticism of the "propaganda" of public funds used to extol the president.

I've covered politicians for a long time. I've worked with their staffs. I've never seen a staff that took taxpayer money for any reason other than to extol the boss.

"The governor is a train wreck," the governor's press secretary said.

That's something that has never happened.

It is true that written news releases can easily be considered and edited and put in context, or thrown in the trash, and that this was a video the president was presuming to air in full on live television. That's why it was perfectly fine for MSNBC and CNN to cut it off.

A real problem would arise only if MSNBC and CNN were not allowed to cut it off.

The Times piece was exhaustively reported and certainly not fake.

The CBS reporter's noting in a question that even the promotional video left a conspicuous gap of White House activity during a key time was hardly fake, but fine journalism.

Trump's inability to answer beyond the ad hominem counterattack revealed him as the childish fake. No, it didn't. That's wrong. It revealed nothing. It showed Trump still to be the childish fake he plainly was the first time we laid eyes on him.

And, of course, Trump was wrong to say he had total authority to restart this economy.

And, of course, his acolytes will work up an explanation that he was merely speaking in an aspirational way about restarting the economy and explaining that governors will want to coordinate with the president in any such decision.

Folderol over a Trump outrage tends to vanish in a couple of days at the most, because there will be more folderol about another outrage.

And that won't matter either.

That the health and economic experts will make the important decisions and Trump will eventually put down his tantrum long enough to go along with them because the poll numbers will tell him it best serves his ego to do so ... that's what matters, as long as it keeps happening, as we have no choice but to hope and pray.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

