Televised-lesson service extended

Arkansas PBS, the state's public television network, will continue to support at-home learning for the state's kindergarten-through-eighth graders for the remainder of the school year as campuses are closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The educational programming and classroom materials are produced in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The network reconfigured its daytime programming in March as a way to provide educational lessons for elementary and middle school pupils after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson first extended the period that public school campuses had to be closed to on-site instruction.

On April 6, Hutchinson again extended the period for closed campuses, directing that they be shut through the end of the school year and that students and teachers continue to do schoolwork at home. At that time, Arkansas PBS planned to continue its educational programming through May 1. However, the service on television and other communication platforms will now stretch toward the end of May.

Network over-the-air broadcasts currently reach 76% of the state, and representatives of Arkansas PBS are in conversations with cable and satellite providers to carry the primary channel to ensure families have access to the programming during school closures.

Some 42% of families living in rural areas may have little or no broadband capability, network representatives said in a news release Tuesday, making access to the televised lessons particularly important.

Viewers can watch the programming on the following platforms:

• Daily broadcast on ARPBS-1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 22. Additional information, including content by grade and related resources, is available at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

• Livestream at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

• On demand by 10 a.m. each day, and archived, at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami. The videos will remain available for the entirety of the school closures, and longer as online rights allow.

• On the free Engage Arkansas PBS app for iPhone and Android.

• On the PBS Video app on mobile and streaming devices (Apple TV, Roku, etc.).

• On the Arkansas PBS channel for YouTube TV subscribers.

The programming features five Arkansas Teachers of the Year hosting segments of each day. The daily schedule beginning weekdays at 8 a.m. is divided into the following programming blocks:

• 8 to 9:30 a.m.: Pre-kindergarten through second grade.

• 9:30 to 11 a.m.: Grades three through five.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Grades six through eight.

The programs that are broadcast are aligned with current state and federal standards. The programming is flexible enough to serve as supplemental information for other at-home lessons available to students, or it can be the main source of student lessons.

Lesson plans can be downloaded by parents, caretakers and others who want to use the resources at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

Additionally, PBS is partnering with the World Channel on a content block for children in grades six through 12, which will be made available from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday on ARPBS-4 World beginning Monday. Information on how to watch the World Channel is available at myarkansaspbs.org/channelinformation.

More information and assistance is available by contacting Arkansas PBS at (800) 662-2386 or info@myarkansaspbs.org. Assistance with student instruction is available by contacting the Arkansas PBS education team at (501) 682-0317 or AMIhelp@myarkansaspbs.org. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Metro on 04/15/2020