When I began writing this column in 2009, I'm sure the editors and management team at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette surmised that it would be another political column. After all, I had been the Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat in the late 1980s, served as the political editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from 1992-96, spent almost a decade working in the governor's office, and worked for several years in the administration of President George W. Bush.

I decided instead to do something that wasn't being done on a regular basis on the Voices page. I chose to concentrate on Arkansas people, places and culture. My model was the Arkansas Traveler column, which ran in the Arkansas Gazette from 1956 until the newspaper closed in October 1991. The column, written then by Charles Allbright, continued for a few more years in the Democrat-Gazette.

There are many downsides to being confined to the house during a pandemic, but one upside is the chance to pull books from the shelf and peruse them for the first time in years. And so it was that I began working my way through The Best of the Arkansas Traveler, which was published in 1986 by August House of Little Rock. The collection was edited by Maylon T. Rice of Fayetteville. I first came to know Maylon in the 1970s when he was studying journalism and political science at Henderson State University. Maylon also served at the time as the sports editor of the Daily Siftings Herald in Arkadelphia, and I was playing football for Arkadelphia High School. We've been friends ever since.

A poll conducted by the Gazette in 1983 showed that 36 percent of its readers "always" read the Traveler column. Four men--Ernie Deane, Bob Lancaster, Mike Trimble and Charles Allbright --wrote the bulk of the columns. Allbright once said that "the people of Arkansas get up every day and write the Arkansas Traveler column."

"Their antics and anecdotes, pranks and pitfalls, good deeds and good questions are the stuff of which the column is made," Rice wrote. "The Travelers serve as our ears and eyes; stories which might not otherwise have reached beyond the dinner table are delivered to the wider audience they deserve. How else could we hear about the uproar during children's time at someone else's church?"

Deane, a legendary figure in Arkansas journalism who later taught at the University of Arkansas, was an editorial writer at the Gazette while executive editor Harry Ashmore was on leave working on Adlai Stevenson's failed 1956 presidential campaign. When Ashmore returned, Deane was given a new assignment.

Rice described it this way: "Get out. Cover the state. Tell us what is going on out there. And write it in the first person. For the balance of 10 years, Deane did so. His columns first appeared on the Gazette's editorial page and were later moved to Page 1B during the week and the paper's Sunday magazine on the weekend. Later still, the Sunday column appeared in the editorial section.

"Deane, in his own way, also started the 'Arkansas Press' column that quotes weekly and daily newspapers across the state in a weekly sampling of editorial opinions. That feature now covers almost an entire page of the paper's editorial section every Sunday."

In an introduction to the book, Bill Rutherford, at the time the Gazette's news editor, said Deane, Lancaster, Trimble and Allbright were "Travelers all. Alike but different; very different. Twenty inches, five days a week or so. A snap, a two-hour-a-day creampuff of a job. It all flows so well in the newspaper, that column, leaving the reader many times with a feeling of a personal relationship with the Arkansas Traveler column. The words did flow from the Travelers, but many times seeing them at work was not unlike looking into the eyes of a grunt soldier going into battle for the first time.

"Ernie Deane, a man of the military with self-confidence and somewhat of an appreciated Texas brashness, brought to the job an ability to be a good listener and to make himself at home anywhere. A not-so-kind copy editor once headlined one of Deane's articles: 'Columnist Stands on River Bottom, Stays Dry.' Truth is, Deane wrote the column with more ease than any of his successors, and he would go anywhere, anytime to get a column. He was a familiar figure in the newsroom, checking the little parking meter reminder that told him how long he had to beat the ticket meter maid to his car on Louisiana Street."

David Petty, who was the Gazette's managing editor when the book was published, said the column served as "a constant reminder that the paper is as old as the Traveler. The Gazette is and always will be tied to the state's past and at the same time devoted to covering the events that most likely will shape its future."

He added that the column has as its goal "reaching and reporting about persons who are not necessarily newsmakers. By giving space to such persons, the Gazette sends the message that it is interested in all the citizens of the state and that the news is not exclusive to meetings and politics."

As I read those words, it dawns on me that the best part of my job is the opportunity to travel across the state and write about those people who aren't newsmakers. Sometimes those colorful Arkansans--people like farmer Wiley Meacham of Brinkley, the subject of this column a week ago--become friends. In that sense, I have the best job in Arkansas. Let the pandemic end. Let the travels resume. There are thousands of stories out there in those 75 counties just waiting to be told.

Editorial on 04/15/2020