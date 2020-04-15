Three Fold to open mobile satellite outlet in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood

Three Fold Noodles + Dumpling Co., 611 S Main St., Little Rock, is adding a food truck satellite operation that it is calling Three Fold Mobile, starting Thursday, at 1509 Rebsamen Park Drive in Little Rock’s Riverdale.

It’s the site where Three Fold expects to open a restaurant and prep facility next year.

“Three Fold Mobile will operate much like a retro drive-in: carhop service and all,” according to a news release, where customers will place, by calling (501) 500-2005 or online at eat3foldmobile.com, and receive their orders without leaving their vehicles. Customers can also choose to pick up orders from a window counter as a no-contact option.

The dishes will come from Three Fold’s regular menu (excepting beef noodle soup, draft beer and wine), plus the restaurant’s Reheat + Eat Meals and Family Spreads.

Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.