Trump digs in on reopening

A woman has her finger pricked Tuesday as a medical worker collects blood to test for coronavirus antibodies at a drive-thru testing site in Hempstead, N.Y. The test checks for the presence of antibod- ies, that could indicate the possibility of some immunity to the virus. More photos at arkansasonline. com/415virus/. (AP/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON -- Invoking the movie Mutiny on the Bounty, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that objections by governors to his claim of absolute authority over when to lift guidelines aimed at fighting the coronavirus were tantamount to insurrection.

Democratic and Republican governors sounded the alarm after Trump asserted that he and he alone will determine when and how to reopen the economy, despite clear constitutional limitations on federal powers.

Trump, for his part, indicated that he was relishing the fight with state officials -- particularly those in hard-hit states run by Democrats -- who have voiced fears that the president's ambitious timetable could lead to a resurgence of a virus that is still killing more than 1,000 Americans a day.

"A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain," Trump tweeted Tuesday, adding, "Too easy!"

While the crisis is far from over in the U.S., with more than 25,000 people dead and more than 600,000 confirmed infections by Johns Hopkins University's count, the dire projections that were predicted just two weeks ago have not come to pass, raising hopes from coast to coast.

Anxious to put the crisis behind him and to deflect criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Trump has been discussing how to roll back federal social-distancing recommendations that expire at the end of the month. He is set to launch a new advisory council that will hash out plans to reopen the American economy, which has dramatically contracted as businesses have closed, leaving millions of people out of work.

But after weeks of saying he would leave major decisions in the hands of the states, Trump abruptly reversed course Monday, claiming that his power, despite clear constitutional limitations, was absolute.

"When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said at the White House. "The governors know that." He declined to offer specifics about the source of his asserted power, claiming that he would provide a legal briefing at a later date.

But governors in both parties made clear that they saw things differently and said they would decide when it's safe to begin a return to normal operations, just as they were the ones who closed things down.

"The president's position is just absurd," said New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an appearance Tuesday on CBS This Morning. "It's not the law. It's not the Constitution. We don't have a king. We have a president."

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told CNN, "all of these executive orders are state executive orders and so therefore it would be up to the state and the governor to undo a lot of that."

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he interpreted Trump's comments as "him expressing himself in his normal fashion." Hutchinson said decisions regarding the pandemic would be "based upon the best public health advice" and the needs of its residents.

WEST COAST COALITION

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has joined a coalition with his West Coast counterparts in Oregon and Washington on how to emerge from the crisis, outlined a set of conditions Tuesday for lifting the coronavirus restrictions in America's most populous state. Among other things, he said hospitalizations will have to decline and more testing will have to become available.

Newsom said he won't loosen the state's mandatory, stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, "flatten and start to decline." And he says the state will need more testing, treatments and the ability for businesses, schools and child-care facilities to continue the physical distancing that has come to dominate public life.

But he cautioned that when things reopen, they won't be the same. Restaurants will have fewer tables, and waiters will wear gloves and masks. Thermometers will be common in public spaces, as will masks and other protective gear. Schools could stagger arrival times of students to enforce physical distancing.

And large gatherings -- like sporting events, concerts and fairs -- are "not in the cards," he said.

"This is not about going back to where we were before. It's about going forward in ways that are healthy for all of us. But it won't look the same," said Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health.

A similar coalition has taken shape in the Northeast, encompassing Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

"The house is still on fire," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. "We still have to put the fire out" but also "make sure this doesn't reignite."

GLIMMERS OF HOPE

While the president has issued national social-distancing guidelines advising people to stay home, it has been governors and local leaders who have instituted the tough, mandatory restrictions, such as lockdowns, and the closing of schools and nonessential businesses.

The effects of such measures around the globe were made plain by the International Monetary Fund, which projected that the world economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression in the 1930s, shrinking by an estimated 3%.

Still, there were glimmers of hope, even in New York, where the death toll topped 10,800. Cuomo reported 778 deaths over the previous 24 hours but said fatalities were leveling off, and hospitalizations and the number of new patients put on ventilators were continuing to drop, showing that social distancing is working.

At the same time, he warned against complacency: "We could lose all the progress we made in one week if we do it wrong."

Meanwhile, New York City's death toll rose sharply by more than 3,700 victims Tuesday, after officials said they were now including people who had never tested positive for the virus but were presumed to have died of it.

Officials reported 3,778 "probable" deaths, where doctors were certain enough of the cause of death to list it on the death certificates, and 6,589 confirmed by a lab test. Combined, that would put the total fatalities in the city at more than 10,000, and appeared to increase the overall United States death count by 17% to more than 26,000.

The numbers brought into clearer focus the toll that the virus has already taken in the largest city in the United States. Far more people have died in New York City, on a per-capita basis, than in Italy -- the hardest-hit country in Europe.

The revised death toll renewed focus on shortcomings in testing that have hamstrung city and state officials since the beginning of the outbreak. A limited number of tests have been available, and until now, only deaths where a person had tested positive were counted among those killed by the virus in New York.

ENLISTING ADVISERS

Trump also said Tuesday that he's enlisting advisers from nearly all sectors of American commerce, the medical field and elected office to help shape his plans to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy.

The panel of advisers, whom Trump said he will consult by phone, will operate separately from the White House task force that's leading the administration's public health strategy to contain and mitigate the pandemic, though there is expected to be some overlap.

The panel, which the White House has dubbed the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups, includes more than 50 executives and leaders from agricultural, defense and financial service industries, as well as leaders from unions, professional sports, think tanks and more.

The list of executives includes Apple's Tim Cook, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, all individuals with whom Trump has long-standing relationships. Trump also named some individuals who have been critical of him in the past, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

Trump added that he would likely announce today the names of elected officials, including governors and members of Congress, whom he would also consult.

"I'm confident that these respected people ... will give us some great ideas in addition to what the governors have learned," Trump said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.

"We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Fauci's comments come as Trump has floated the possibility of reopening some areas by May 1 and said he could announce recommendations as soon as this week.

Fauci said a May 1 target is "a bit overly optimistic" for many areas of the country. Any easing of the strict social-distancing rules in place in much of the country would have to occur on a "rolling" basis, not all at once, he said, reflecting the ways covid-19 struck different parts of the country at different times.

Trump on Tuesday also directed his administration to freeze funding to the World Health Organization, pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China, claiming that the international body didn't deliver adequate early reports on the virus and cost the U.S. valuable response time.

"The WHO failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable," Trump said.

AROUND THE WORLD

In developments around the world, India has extended its nationwide virus lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation Tuesday.

Regions showing improvement in containing the virus spread up to April 20 may see some relaxation for essential activities, but that will also come with conditions, Modi said, noting that the government will issue detailed guidelines today.

"Please have compassion for the people who work with you and for you in your businesses and jobs -- please do not fire anyone," Modi said

India has so far reported 11,487 infections and 393 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In Britain, with a death toll put at more than 12,000, new data showed that the true number is hundreds of victims higher. And China faced a new flare-up along its remote northern border with Russia.

In Italy, which has seen more than 21,000 deaths, on Tuesday reported the smallest number of new infections in a month. Bookstores, stationery stores and shops selling baby supplies were allowed to open in many places. Forestry workers, needed to clear dead trees ahead of the summer fire season, also went back to work.

In Spain, where more than 18,000 people have died, workers returned to some factory and construction jobs this week, while stores and offices remained closed. Hardware and gardening stores reopened in Austria, but Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he stands ready to "pull the emergency brake" if infections make a resurgence.

Photo by NYTNS

President Donald Trump arrives Tuesday at the White House Rose Garden for the daily coronavirus briefing. Reacting to Trump’s claim Monday that his authority is “total,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the assertion absurd during a TV appearance. “It’s not the law. It’s not the Constitution. We don’t have a king. We have a president.” (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

Worldwide, about 2 million confirmed infections have been reported and more than 125,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The figures understate the true size of the pandemic, because of limited testing, uneven counting of the dead and concealment by some governments.

In Italy, Spain and other places around Europe where infections and deaths have begun stabilizing, the process of easing restrictions is underway, with certain businesses and industries allowed to start up in a calibrated effort by politicians to balance public health against their countries' economic well-being.

Information for this article was contributed by Jull Colvin, Zeke Miller, Eric Tucker, Lori Hinnant, Frank Jordans, Lauran Neergaard, Julie Pace, Karen Matthews, Michael R. Sisak, Marina Villeneuve, Josh Boak, Jonathan Lemire, Kevin Freking, Aamer Madhani, Michael Hill, Adam Beam and staff members of The Associated Press; by J. David Goodman and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times; by Bibhudatta Pradhan of Bloomberg News; and by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

