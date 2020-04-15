UNDER THE RADAR: El Dorado’s Eli Shepherd

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is El Dorado’s Eli Shepherd.

Class: 2021

Position: Quarterback

Size: 5-10, 170 pounds

Academics: 4.0 GPA, 30 on ACT

Stats: As a junior, he completed 141 of 229 passes for 2,043 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Interest: Sun Belt and Southland Conference schools

Coach Steven Jones:

“He’s a leader to start with. Our team rallied around Eli last year. He’s probably our most improved player start to finish. He has all of the quarterback intangibles. He loves ball. He’s ate up with it. As far as position meetings and things like that go, he loves to sit in the room and participate in that kind of thing and talk football, so that really makes him a coach on the field.

“As the season went on, he improved a ton as a passer. I feel like his strong suit is moving in the pocket and throwing on the run. He’s very mobile, so when the pocket does collapse he can still extend the play and make something happen. He understands coverages and he understands where we’re trying to go with the football and what we’re trying to do.

“He doesn’t have any offers, but I expect those to come maybe when we start the next season. I think he’s primed for a breakout year with as much as he improved. In the weight room, he’s gained 20 pounds.

“Eli is a competitor. When the lights come on on Friday night he turns into a different creature. Eli is also a member of the Arkansas Activities Association’s Student Advisory Committee.”