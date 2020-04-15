Vance Jackson signs with Razorbacks

New Mexico's Vance Jackson plays against Utah State during the first half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The first graduate transfer to commit to Arkansas and coach Eric Musselman this offseason has officially signed with the Razorbacks.

Vance Jackson, a 6-9 forward who began his college career at Connecticut before transferring to New Mexico after his freshman season, chose Arkansas over interest from Memphis, Louisville, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Washington State and other programs.

Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 30 and committed to Arkansas two days later.

“This is my last chance to prepare for the next level," Jackson said after committing. "I felt like Coach Musselman and the whole Arkansas Razorback staff would give me the best opportunity to do that."

With the Huskies, Jackson averaged 8.1 points on 41 percent shooting and 3.8 rebounds over 26 minutes per game. He started 44 of 60 career games at New Mexico the last two seasons, averaging 12.2 points on 41 percent from the floor and 6.2 rebounds.

In January 2019, Jackson finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals against a Musselman-coached Nevada team that wound up being a 7-seed in that year's NCAA Tournament.

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Jackson appears to be a plus in terms of rebounding. In his first three college seasons, he has grabbed at least six defensive rebounds 28 times, finished with 10-plus defensive rebounds three times and had 10-plus total rebounds eight times overall.