WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus cases rise by 64

The number of reported cases of coronavirus in Arkansas has risen by 64, according to the state Health Department.

A total of 1,562 positive cases have been confirmed, the agency reported Wednesday morning. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the state’s total at 32.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the spread of the virus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch live.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7HBt9srotQ]