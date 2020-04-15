Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63. The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Fla., due to a long-standing health issue. Hank had hoped to succeed his father as the team’s controlling owner. Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees’ ownership. “We’re keepers of the flame, I guess,” he said then. “I don’t particularly necessarily enjoy it. It was kind of thrust upon me. At some point, if you’re going to be a leader, you’ve got to step up and you can’t hide in the office.” But brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge of the team in November 2008. While Hank was in his 13th season as a general partner and 11th as co-chair, he did not appear to have much involvement in the team’s operations in recent years. Still, Hal said he consulted Hank and sisters Jessica and Jennifer on all major decisions. George Steinbrenner died in July 2010 and wife Joan died in December 2018. “Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life.”

Ex-manager Frey dies

Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 American League pennant and the Chicago Cubs to within one win of the 1984 World Series, died Sunday. He was 88. Frey died at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998. A cause of death was not announced. Frey replaced Whitey Herzog as the Royals’ manager after the 1979 season. He led the Royals to the AL West title with a 97-65 record in 1980 before losing in the World Series to Philadelphia in six games. In 1984 under Frey, Chicago went 96-65 and won the National League East, reaching the postseason for the first time since 1945.

BASKETBALL

UK’s Richards enters draft

Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA Draft and forego his final season of eligibility by signing with an agency. The 6-11 junior is the fourth Wildcats starter from this season to turn pro. He was named a first-team All-SEC selection this season.

Player granted extra year

Vanderbilt senior forward Clevon Brown has been granted an extra year of eligibility after a knee injury limited him to nine games this season, the school announced Tuesday. Brown averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game before hurting his knee in a Dec. 14 game against Liberty.

HORSE RACING

Money held in Saudi Cup

The organizers of the inaugural Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race, are withholding the $20 million in prize money while they investigate whether the winner, Maximum Security, was aided by performance-enhancing drugs. Last month, the trainer of the colt, Jason Servis, was among more than two dozen trainers, veterinarians and drug distributors accused, by federal prosecutors in the United States in a series of indictments, of secretly doping horses and cheating the betting public. Servis has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit drug adulteration and misbranding. The colt’s owners, Gary and Mary West, were due to collect a $10 million check after Maximum Security held off Midnight Bisou to capture the Saudi Cup on Feb. 29 at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On March 9, prosecutors announced the indictments. In a statement, the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia acknowledged it had been investigating the allegations made in the indictments. Last May, Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby, only to be disqualified for almost knocking over a rival horse and slowing the momentum of others. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was named the winner. Maximum Security went on to win four of his next five races, including the Saudi Cup.