Breaking: Virus death toll in Arkansas reaches 37; total cases rise to 1,620
Arkansan identified by Navy as sailor who died of covid-19

by Tony Holt | Today at 6:54 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, who died from the coronavirus Monday, April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The U.S. Navy has identified the sailor on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died earlier this week of covid-19-related illness as an Arkansan.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., a 41-year-old aviation ordinanceman from Fort Smith, died from the illness on Monday at U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam, according to the Navy.

Thacker tested positive for covid-19 on March 30 and was removed from the ship and placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam, according to a Navy news release. On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred via ambulance to an intensive care unit, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs office.

Thacker’s spouse, an active duty member stationed in San Diego, was flown via Navy Air Logistics Office flight to Guam and arrived Saturday, officials said. At the time of his passing, Thacker’s spouse was by his side, according to the Navy.

Crew members who tested positive for covid-19 remain in isolation at controlled locations on Naval Base Guam, where they receive daily medical supportive care, officials said.

