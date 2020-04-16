Juco guard signs with ASU women

Matt Daniel went to the junior college ranks to acquire another piece for his rebuild of the Arkansas State University women's basketball program.

ASU announced on Wednesday that Jordyn Brown -- a 5-8 guard from Fresno (Calif.) City College -- has signed with the Red Wolves. Brown, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is the third member of ASU's 2020 recruiting class.

A native of Clovis, Calif., which is just northeast of Fresno, Brown started all 24 of the games she played in this past season and was Fresno City College's leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game, en route to becoming a first team all-conference selection. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Brown shot 42.5% from three-point range and 80.8% from the foul line -- each team highs.

"We are excited to have Jordyn become part of our family and eager to get her to Jonesboro," Daniel said in a statement. "On the floor, she is a fierce competitor that can play and guard multiple positions, as well as having shot over 40% from three."

-- Trenton Daeschner

