Benefits With Friends: Foundation delays cupcakes, cocktails

Patrick Woodruff and wife Meredith Woodruff talk with sixth-graders following an assembly at Elmwood Middle School in Rogers several years ago. The school raised funds that year for the Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation, which the Woodruffs founded to help fight Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a hereditary disease that claimed the life of their infant son, Miller. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Cupcakes and Cocktails, an event set for April 17 to benefit the Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation, has been postponed. Organizers are looking to set the new date for fall.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward fulfilling the nonprofit organization's goal to "raise awareness, fund research and offer support" to families with children diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Cupcakes and Cocktails Who: Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation What: Dinner, drinks, music, live and silent auctions When: Fall 2020 Where: John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers Information: (479) 903-1810 or imwithmiller.com

Meredith and Patrick Woodruff established the foundation after their son, Miller, was diagnosed with SMA and died at the age of 87 days in 2011. SMA, the No. 1 genetic killer of children younger than 2, destroys the nerves controlling voluntary muscle movement. The disease, which may be treated if caught early enough, was added in 2019 by state law to the list of required newborn screenings.

Regarding the postponement, Meredith told backers, "Your sponsorships and donations will fund the comprehensive SMA research that is driving breakthroughs in treatment and care, as well as help us continue to provide support for all of our Arkansas Families affected by SMA today!"

The nonprofit foundation has raised more than $1 million since its start and has helped support Cure SMA, the Arkansas Children's Hospital, Circle of Life Hospice, Mamie's Poppy Plates, The Amazeum, Ronald McDonald House Charities and families affected by SMA.

