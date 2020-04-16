Criticism of NYC field hospital amounts to harassment, evangelist says

The Rev. Franklin Graham on Tuesday accused elected officials and others in New York of harassment over their criticism of his medical organization, which is operating a field hospital for coronavirus patients that requires workers to sign a pledge that they are Christians who oppose same-sex marriage.

Graham posted his accusation on Facebook hours before Mount Sinai Health System, which teamed up with his organization, Samaritan's Purse, last month, informed state lawmakers that it would begin requiring those who work for the group to sign a second pledge vowing not to discriminate against patients.

Graham said Samaritan's Purse, a nondenominational evangelical organization that often works in developing countries, had never discriminated against a patient. But he said the group had a right to "lawfully hire staff who share our Christian beliefs" because it is a religious charity.

"It seems tone-deaf to be attacking our religious conviction about marriage at the very moment thousands of New Yorkers are fighting for their lives and dozens of Samaritan's Purse workers are placing their lives at risk to provide critical medical care," he wrote.

Samaritan's Purse has treated 130 patients in the 68-bed field hospital at New York City's Central Park since it opened April 1, the group said Tuesday. But its role in the response to the virus in New York has been criticized because of its position on LGBT issues and the past statements and political activities of Graham, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, Graham delivered an Easter message on Fox News while standing in front of his group's medical tents in Central Park. In the message, which included footage of virus patients with their faces obscured, he described the pandemic in terms similar to those used by the president: "a storm" that "none of us anticipated" and "nobody expected."

On Tuesday, Graham said that critics had been harassing Samaritan's Purse with information requests while it was busy trying to save lives. He specifically mentioned the New York City Commission on Human Rights; the Reclaim Pride Coalition, an LGBT group; and Democratic members of Congress.

Mount Sinai has been criticized for weeks over its decision to collaborate with Samaritan's Purse. Jason Kaplan, a spokesman for the hospital network, said the decision was based on the fact that "this virus kills people of every religious beliefs, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation."

Kaplan also said that Samaritan's Purse had agreed to adhere to Mount Sinai's anti-discrimination policies.

