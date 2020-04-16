Desegregation judge urged to allow reports

Attorneys for Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts have asked a federal judge to allow recent reports on desegregation efforts in the districts to be used in a coming court hearing.

The position taken by the school districts is contrary to last month's motion by attorneys for black students -- known as the McClendon intervenors -- that called for excluding reports written by court-appointed desegregation expert Margie Powell.

"The Motion should be denied," attorneys for the Pulaski County Special district wrote this week to U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. "Exclusion of Ms. Powell's reports from the record is an extreme and unfair solution," they wrote.

Scott Richardson, an attorney for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district, wrote to the judge: "The fact that the Court's expert does not draw the conclusions that the Intervenors wish for her to draw does not demonstrate any level of bias."

[DOCUMENT: Arguments from attorneys representing Pulaski County Special School District » arkansasonline.com/416school/]

Marshall is the presiding judge in the 37-year-old federal school desegregation case in which the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville districts are the remaining defendants.

The judge had directed Powell last year to prepare eight reports on desegregation efforts in the two school systems in preparation for a multiweek court hearing that will start in July. The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether the districts have met their obligations and are entitled to be released from further court supervision.

The reports focused on whether each of the districts was operating equitably in terms of student achievement opportunities, student discipline practices, the condition of their school buildings and the self-monitoring of their desegregation efforts.

An attorney team of Austin Porter Jr., Robert Pressman, Shawn Childs and Lawrence Walker -- representing the McClendon intervenors -- argued that Powell's reports were mostly one-sided in favor of the districts.

[DOCUMENT: Arguments from attorney representing Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District » arkansasonline.com/416attorney/]

"Intervenor's emphasize ... that in five of the eight instances the Court expert afforded the intervenors no opportunity to provide input in the content of the report," they wrote. "This speaks volumes," they said and added, "It is quite apparent that the Court's expert has lost all sense of neutrality and that has adversely impacted her ability to report accurately to the Court."

The Pulaski County Special district team of attorneys is made up of Sam Jones, Amanda Orcutt, Devin Bates, Jay Bequette and Cody Kees. They argued to the judge that the intervenors had waived their ability to question Powell's impartiality by waiting to raise the arguments until six years after her appointment and on "the eve of the trial."

They also said the intervenors had failed to show how Powell had violated the terms of her 2014 appointment by Marshall or how Powell's actions were contrary to how she operated in her involvement in the case going back to 1991.

The legal team suggested that the issue of Powell's neutrality and the weight to be given to her reports "are best dealt with on cross examination at trial" during which the intervenors can call their own witnesses.

"In sum, Intervenors' failure to make the arguments in the motion until now, despite countless opportunities to do so, undercuts their credibility and raises questions about their motivations," the team wrote.

"Intervenors' willingness to use Ms. Powell's PCSSD facilities report despite attacking the validity of seven other reports further evidences the farcical nature of this motion," they also wrote.

Richardson, the attorney for the Jacksonville district, noted that Powell has been monitoring Pulaski County's public school districts since July 1991 when she became a staff member in the now disbanded federal Office of Desegregation Monitoring.

He said Powell "has always made the point that she would not recommend release [of the districts from court supervision] unless she believed it was warranted by the facts."

"Ms. Powell's following of the same process she has used in the past (and which the Intervenors have never before objected to) is reasonable," he wrote.

"She is not monitoring the Intervenors. She is monitoring the school districts. This requires developing a significant amount of information from the districts," which she is doing without assistance.

"Not only has she ably gathered information but she has adequately reported on the information she has seen. The Intervenors are free to utilize her reports (as they have done in the past) or to criticize her reports. But their disagreement with her methodology or conclusions does not demonstrate bias on her part," he said.

Metro on 04/16/2020