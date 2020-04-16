Distance-easing outline on the way, Trump says

President Donald Trump said Wednesday at his daily briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House that figures show the United States is “past the peak” of coronavirus infections, which he called an encouraging signal “to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.” (AP/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he's prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing even as business leaders told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

The industry executives cautioned Trump that the return to normal will be anything but swift.

The new guidelines, expected to be announced today, are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places. Earlier, Trump appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.

"We'll be opening some states much sooner than others," Trump said.

But in a round of calls with business leaders Wednesday, Trump was warned that a dramatic increase in testing and wider availability of protective equipment will be necessary for the safe restoration of their operations.

The federal government is envisioning a gradual recovery from the virus, in which disruptive mitigation measures may be needed in some places at least until a vaccine is available -- a milestone unlikely to be reached until next year.

Trump said at his daily briefing that data indicates the U.S. is "past the peak" of the coronavirus outbreak, clearing the way for his plans to roll out guidelines to begin to "reopen" the country.

He called the latest data "encouraging," saying the numbers have "put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country."

On Tuesday, just hours after suggesting that the bipartisan concerns of governors about his assertion of power would amount to an insurrection, Trump abruptly reversed course, saying he would leave it to governors to determine when and how to revive activity in their states. The move came after governors, both Republicans and Democrats, pushed back on the president's earlier assertion.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, said during Wednesday's briefing that data from across the country showed the nation "improving," but that Americans had to recommit to social distancing to keep up the momentum.

She said nine states have fewer than 1,000 cases and just a few dozen new cases per day. She said those would likely be the first to see a lifting in social-distancing restrictions at the direction of their governors under the guidelines set to be released.

Trump consulted dozens of high-profile CEOs, union officials and other executives on conference calls Wednesday.

He received a mixed message from the industry leaders. They said they want to get the economy going but had worries about how to safely do so.

In a tweet midway through Trump's round of conference calls with the executives, the president said the participants were "all-in on getting America back to work, and soon."

But participants in a morning call that included dozens of leading American companies raised concerns about the testing issue, according to one participant who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion.

Another person who participated in Wednesday's calls said it was stressed to Trump that expansion of testing and contact tracing was crucial, as well as guidelines for best practices on reopening businesses in phases or in one fell swoop.

The participant said those on the call noted to the administration that there was about to be a huge rush on personal protective equipment. Many businesses that are now closed will need the protective equipment to keep their employees and customers safe.

Trump was told that "the economy will look very different, and operations will look very different," one participant said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Trump has appointed some "smart people" to his task forces -- which the president has dubbed the new Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups -- who could offer state leaders helpful guidelines as they negotiate the way forward.

"There are certain roles that only the federal government can play and should play, but I think the governors are going to make their own decisions within those recommended guidelines," Hogan said.

The unveiling of the industry groups did not come without hiccups.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka didn't know until he heard his name announced in the White House's Rose Garden on Tuesday that he would be part of an advisory group, according to Carolyn Bobb, a spokeswoman for the union.

"We were not asked," Bobb said in an email. It was "just announced."

PARTISAN DIVIDE

Behind Trump's effort to accelerate the reopening of the U.S. economy during the pandemic is a contingent of GOP allies who support such a move.

"It's very much time to start having that conversation and start figuring that out," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who has shared his views with Trump.

One early shutdown opponent was the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity, which argued that businesses should be allowed to "adapt and innovate."

With 1 in 10 American workers suddenly unemployed and with dismal corporate quarterly earning reports expected, key Republicans on Capitol Hill say it's time to shift strategies now.

"We're really trying to get this thing going quicker than a lot of people may expect," Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said in a radio interview. He spoke to the president over the weekend, he said, and Trump was already thinking about the transition.

"What we see right now is the free market, free-enterprise system is under threat," Perdue said. "Don't come in and tell us how to run our lives."

Democrats warn that jumping ahead of public-health guidelines could have disastrous effects if Americans retreat from social distancing and spark new hot spots that overrun hospitals with more patients than available beds.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., issued a stark warning for Americans to "ignore the lies" and "listen to scientists and other respected professionals" to protect themselves and loved ones.

"All of us want to resume the precious and beautiful lives that America's unique freedoms provide," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democratic colleagues. "But if we are not working from the truth, more lives will be lost, economic hardship and suffering will be extended unnecessarily."

ECONOMIC DAMAGE

Government relief checks began arriving in Americans' bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday.

With many factories shut down, American industrial output shriveled in March, registering its biggest decline since the U.S. demobilized in 1946 at the end of World War II. Retail sales fell by an unprecedented 8.7%, with April expected to be far worse.

The U.S. began issuing one-time payments this week to tens of millions of people as part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, with adults receiving up to $1,200 each and $500 per child to help them pay their rent or cover other bills. The checks will be directly deposited into accounts or mailed to households in the coming weeks, depending on how people filed their tax returns.

The economic damage from the effort to "flatten the curve" of infections has mounted quickly.

While grocery store sales in the U.S. jumped nearly 26% in March as Americans stocked up on food and other goods, auto sales plummeted by one-quarter and clothing store sales slid by more than half, the government reported. The category that mostly includes online shopping rose more than 3%.

"Clear signs of panic buying of necessities and the fact that lockdowns were introduced only around the middle of the month means that far worse is to come in April and the second quarter more generally," said Michael Pearce, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics.

As of last week, some 17 million Americans had been thrown onto the unemployment rolls.

The U.S. has recorded more than 28,000 deaths -- the highest number in the world -- and more than 630,000 confirmed infections, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that he would start requiring people to wear masks or face coverings in public whenever social distancing was not possible.

The order will take effect Saturday and will apply to people who cannot keep 6 feet apart from others in public settings, such as on a bus or subway, a crowded sidewalk or inside a grocery store.

"Stopping the spread is everything," Cuomo said during his daily briefing in Albany. "How can you not wear a mask when you're going to come close to a person?"

Cuomo said local governments would enforce the order, but he noted that the failure to wear a face covering would not lead to people being ordered out of public transit. He said the state would consider issuing civil penalties to people who failed to abide by the order, but not criminal penalties.

"You're not going to go to jail for not wearing a mask," he said.

New York and New Jersey are the only states to have issued broad orders mandating face coverings in most public settings, according to the National Governors Association.

STRUGGLE TO REOPEN

Elsewhere around the world, the first steps in lifting economically crippling restrictions are running into resistance, with customers staying away from the reopened businesses and workers afraid of risking their health.

In China, millions are still wary of spending much or even going out. Some cities have resorted to handing out vouchers and trying to reassure consumers by showing officials in state media eating in restaurants.

"I put off plans to change cars and spend almost nothing on eating out or entertainment," said Zhang Hu, a truck salesman in Zhengzhou who has gone back to work but has seen his income plummet because few people are buying 20-ton rigs. "I have no idea when the situation will turn better."

In Austria, Marie Froehlich, who owns a clothing store in Vienna, said her staff was happy to be back after weeks cooped up at home. But dependent largely on tourism, which has dried up during the travel restrictions, she expects the business will take months to return to normal.

"Until then, we are in crisis mode," she said.

Rome's streets were also largely deserted despite the reopening of some stores.

Worldwide, deaths have topped 134,000, and confirmed infections have exceeded 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins' count. The figures likely understate the true size of the crisis, in part because of limited testing, different ways of counting the dead, and concealment by some governments.

