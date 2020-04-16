Damage is extensive after an explosion Wednesday at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine. (AP/Sun Journal/Russ Dillingham)

Explosion damages paper mill in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine -- An explosion at a paper mill in Maine shook the ground Wednesday and produced a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around, but it appeared that no one was injured.

The blast rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, in central Maine, around noon, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said. Mill personnel told police that no one was injured, although some people suffered respiratory distress.

A rising cloud of smoke that was recorded on video by a bystander was followed by raining debris that made bullet-like noise as it struck cars. Video recorded after the explosion showed extensive damage at the mill, which employs about 500 people and was sold in February by Ohio-based Verso Paper to iSpecialty Solutions of Spring Grove, Pa.

Investigators don't know what caused the explosion, police said.

The explosion left significant damage in the area of the mill's digester, which is used to process raw materials.

Guard units in 2 states to get F-35 jets

MADISON, Wis. -- Air National Guard units in Wisconsin and Alabama have been awarded squadrons of F-35 fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force announced Wednesday, overcoming vocal opposition from people who live near the base in Wisconsin's capital city.

The jets will be placed with the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison and with the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Ala. The first jets are expected to arrive in late 2023.

The jets will replace older F-16 aircraft and will allow the Air Force to meet other requirements for readiness and training, the Air Force said in a statement.

Placing the jets in Madison has divided the state and community over the past three years, with many people who live near the airport saying noise and pollution from the jets will lessen their quality of life and the value of their homes. The Air Force said in a preliminary report that noise from the F-35s could make more than 1,000 homes "incompatible for residential use."

While Madison's City Council passed a resolution opposing the jets, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce is a vocal supporter.

Legislators override voter-ID-law veto

Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature overrode a veto of a new voter-ID law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, setting the stage for the requirement to be enacted for the November general election.

The move by the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday prompted an outcry from Democrats and voting-rights groups. They said the measure would suppress the vote and accused Republicans of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to impose restrictions, even as other states seek to make voting easier.

"Can't [Republicans] at least wait until the next session when we're not facing this? ... If you want to pass a voter-ID bill, that's fine, but let's do it outside the coronavirus," Beshear said Tuesday during a news briefing, noting that the government offices that typically issue IDs are closed.

After Beshear's veto on April 3, an override was all but assured because of the Legislature's Republican supermajorities. On Tuesday, the override passed 27-6 in the Senate and 60-29 in the House.

GOP legislators argued that the requirement that voters show a government-issued photo ID to cast a ballot would prevent voter fraud. Opponents countered that Republicans cannot cite a specific example of in-person voter fraud in Kentucky.

Bid to expand voting options blocked

BATON ROUGE -- Republican state senators Wednesday blocked an emergency plan to expand early voting and mail-in balloting options for Louisiana's July presidential primary, rejecting calls to increase vote-by-mail options for people worried about the risk of exposure to the coronavirus in one of the nation's larger outbreaks.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin ran into a wall of opposition from his fellow Republicans -- including objections from the state Republican Party -- for his proposal.

With a 5-1 vote, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee rejected an emergency certification that Ardoin needed to move ahead with the changes to polling places, early-voting timelines and absentee-by-mail voting eligibility. State Sen. Ed Price, the only Democrat to attend the hearing, was the lone supporter.

Senators suggested that Ardoin should make changes and return with a new proposal, but Ardoin warned that he wasn't certain he could negotiate a redesigned plan in time to order the supplies he'd need to conduct a safe election, such as additional voting equipment and protective gear for poll workers.

GOP senators suggested the expansion of mail-in voting increases the potential for fraudulent balloting and jeopardizes the integrity of the July 11 presidential primary.

